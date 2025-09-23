Correction: In the earlier version of this newsletter the headline should have read: “Future uncertain for Juvenile Detention Center head Leonard Dixon.” We regret the error.

Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans’ 24-year career came to an end last week when he lost his reelection bid to Judge Charles Beach, an eight-year veteran on the bench who will begin his term December 1.

Beach has promised changes during his tenure but has not been specific about his plans. Because it is unclear what Evans will do next, the future of Leonard Dixon as superintendent of the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center (JTDC) remains in question.

For more than a decade, Dixon has served as an embattled superintendent whose leadership and confinement policies have been criticized by juvenile justice experts and state officials. Appointed by Evans in 2015, Dixon has been named in lawsuits and investigations as he resisted calls for his resignation and for reforms at the JTDC.

Through it all, Evans stood by Dixon as he faced critics and employees who spoke out against him. With Evans leaving office, Dixon may no longer have the protection he once enjoyed.

As Beach prepares to assume leadership as the new Cook County Chief Judge, questions remain about whether he will retain Dixon as superintendent. With lawsuits and negative media attention questioning Dixon’s residency, the longtime superintendent’s career at the JTDC may end once Beach takes over the facility where most of the detainees are young Black males.

The latest controversy for Dixon involves reports that he lives in Michigan while receiving a $280,000 annual salary. Cook County rules require the JTDC superintendent to live in Illinois.

In 2017, the Chicago Crusader first reported that two employees accused Dixon of unfairly disciplining them after they notified officials that Lynn West, a supervisor Dixon allegedly favored, carried a gun into the facility, a felony offense. West was flagged after she passed through a metal detector where an x-ray scan showed a gun in her purse.

The employees, Fitzgerald Mullins and John Doyle, filed lawsuits alleging retaliation after they were reprimanded and suspended. Dixon and Evans were named as defendants. The men settled out of court a year ago, just before their cases were scheduled for trial.

Lawsuits are still pending in federal court against Dixon, Evans and the JTDC. One case was brought by Jacqueline McCrory, a former JTDC employee with a clean record before she was terminated after speaking out against Dixon’s leadership and conditions at the facility. McCrory and other employees told the Crusader that Dixon marginalized staff who raised concerns about abuses, similar to those reported by Mullins and Doyle.

While the criticisms and lawsuits continued, Evans supported Dixon as superintendent.

Leonard Dixon, superintendent of the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center (JTDC)

Dixon’s job requires him to live in Illinois. Yet for years, former JTDC employees told the Crusader that Dixon lived in Michigan. Recently, Injustice Watch, which covers the Cook County court system, published an investigation where employees said Dixon was rarely seen at the facility. One employee reported seeing him only twice in 10 years.

Though Dixon has claimed he lives in Chicago, the investigation tied him to a Michigan home he and his wife own in Woodhaven, where they reportedly received a property tax exemption by claiming it as their principal residence for nearly 30 years. According to Injustice Watch, Michigan law requires residents to “dwell or continuously” live in the home.

Records show the exemption saved Dixon and his wife more than $13,000 in property taxes since 2015. The report also said Dixon and his wife own a second home north of Miami and two vacant properties in rural Florida. On legal paperwork transferring one Florida property into a trust, they used their Michigan address.

The report also noted Dixon has been registered to vote in Michigan since 1995 and has consistently voted absentee since 2012. Records show he voted in both the 2024 primary and general elections there.

In July, Dixon told a reporter outside a Cook County Board meeting that he has lived in Chicago since taking office in 2015.

Before coming to Chicago, Dixon built a career running juvenile detention centers in Detroit and Miami-Dade County. He was once regarded as a leading national expert on juvenile justice reform.

At the JTDC, however, teenagers reportedly spent hours in confinement for misbehavior, raising concerns that such punishment worsened mental health problems. Reports by organizations and child advocates questioned the practice, but Dixon stood by it.

Gene Griffin, a retired child psychologist, urged Evans to fire Dixon and appoint someone “with experience in rehabilitative programming and committed to transforming the JTDC from simply housing youth within its charge, to safely developing youth competency.”

One report noted bathrooms lacked shower curtains and that young people were forced to shower in their underwear. Dixon disputed the findings with a point-by-point rebuttal, stating that since he took office the center had undergone “more than 30 visits, audits, and letters of commendation” showing the facility was “in excellent standing with no constitutional rights violations.”

Still, the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice determined the JTDC was out of compliance with state standards. The audit documented more than 240 instances where youth were confined for 24 hours or longer and cited strip searches of all detainees, despite rules allowing such searches only with individualized suspicion.

In 2023, the Department of Juvenile Justice said the facility still failed to meet standards despite some reduction in confinement practices.

It is unclear how much these controversies affected Evans’ reelection loss. But in July, he praised Dixon during a budget presentation.

“Although we are pursuing a reimagined approach to helping juveniles, we have not forgotten about the JTDC that we currently have, and I just want you to know that the changes that are taking place there … have been positive,” Evans said, with Dixon seated behind him.