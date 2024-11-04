Justice sought for Herman Whitfield III as officers push to dismiss charges

On Monday, November 4, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., supporters of the Justice for Herman Whitfield III Campaign will gather at the Marion County Criminal Court in Indianapolis as two Indianapolis police officers, charged with the killing of Herman Whitfield III, seek to have their criminal charges dismissed. This court hearing marks a critical juncture in a case that has gained national attention and spotlights ongoing issues of police violence, especially in situations involving mental health crises. The campaign is calling on local, regional, and national supporters to attend and demonstrate solidarity in the ongoing fight for justice.

Showing up for Herman Whitfield III is about more than supporting one family—it’s about affirming our collective commitment to ending systemic injustices that continue to plague Black communities across the nation.

Herman Whitfield III was a child prodigy and an award-winning pianist and composer, widely recognized for his musical talent. From an early age, Herman’s natural gifts set him apart, drawing the attention of educators, music enthusiasts, and professionals alike. His compositions were celebrated, and his performances as a pianist left a lasting impact on those who witnessed his talent.

Herman was the beloved son of Herman Whitfield, Jr., a laboratory technician, and Gladys Whitfield, a former social justice attorney who currently serves as a federal administrative law judge. The Whitfields are a family deeply rooted in community service and justice, with both parents devoted to uplifting those around them. Gladys Whitfield’s career included advocating for underprivileged clients in the Indianapolis area, underscoring the family’s values of fairness and compassion.

In the early morning hours of April 25, 2022, Herman III was experiencing a mental health crisis. Disoriented and visibly distressed, he appeared lost in his own thoughts and was unable to calm himself. Concerned for their son’s well-being, his parents called 911, specifically requesting medical assistance to help guide Herman through his crisis.

When the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers arrived, the Whitfields were taken aback. Instead of an ambulance or mental health professionals, six police officers entered their home, reportedly without clarifying their intentions. The officers immediately took an aggressive approach. Herman, who was unarmed, did not act aggressively or pose any threat to those around him, but the officers escalated the situation.

Without warning, officers deployed a taser on Herman not once, but twice. They then restrained him face-down, a position known to obstruct breathing, and double-handcuffed him. As Herman gasped that he couldn’t breathe, the officers allegedly ignored his cries for help, maintaining pressure on his chest until he fell silent. Paramedics arrived minutes later but could not revive him. For Herman’s parents, watching their son die in their home was a devastating experience that no parent should endure.

After Herman’s death, IMPD officers reportedly searched the Whitfield family’s home without a warrant, further traumatizing the family. They also restricted Herman’s parents from leaving, effectively detaining them in their home. Eventually, the family managed to leave and head to the hospital, only to be told that Herman had been pronounced dead.

The officers involved in Herman’s death include Steven Sanchez and Adam Ahmad, both of whom were later indicted on charges of manslaughter, reckless homicide, and battery. Despite the grand jury’s decision to indict, these officers, along with the other four involved, remain employed by IMPD, raising questions about accountability within the department. Notably, IMPD’s records reveal that Steven Sanchez and another officer, Jordan Bull, even received unrelated awards from IMPD in 2022, a troubling recognition given their involvement in Herman’s death.

Community outrage intensified as it became apparent that the IMPD’s response to Herman’s mental health crisis violated standard protocols. A coroner’s report confirmed that Herman’s death was a homicide, attributing it to “cardiopulmonary arrest in the setting of law enforcement subdual, prone restraint, and conducted electrical weapon use.” For many, the incident is emblematic of systemic flaws within IMPD and law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Herman Whitfield III’s tragic death was not an isolated incident. His death marked the first of two 2022 cases where Indianapolis law enforcement officers were involved in brutality against the relatives of Black public officials. Later that year, Anthony Macklin, the grandson of a civilian member of IMPD’s Critical Incident Review Board, was shot at nearly 30 times by IMPD officers while he was asleep in a car parked on his grandmother’s property. Macklin miraculously survived, but the incident reinforced a troubling pattern of excessive force by IMPD.

Herman’s mother, Gladys Whitfield, is herself a public servant with a history of advocating for justice, making the circumstances surrounding her son’s death particularly poignant. The Whitfield family’s pain and suffering reflect the trauma faced by numerous Black families across the country whose loved ones are casualties of police violence.

Following Herman’s death, the Justice for Herman Whitfield III Campaign was formed, driven by a mission to seek accountability and reform within IMPD. Their demands include the immediate termination of all six officers involved, an independent investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, and full transparency in both civil and criminal court cases. Despite these clear calls for justice, local Indianapolis media has largely ignored the case, amplifying frustrations within the community.

The campaign is urging community members not only to attend the upcoming court hearing but also to support the Whitfield family’s ongoing fight for justice. The Justice for Herman Whitfield III Campaign views this hearing as an opportunity for the community to stand together in rejecting police brutality and demanding accountability.

Herman’s case underscores a growing crisis in the handling of mental health crises by police officers nationwide. It draws attention to the inadequacy of police response to such situations, particularly for communities of color, where interactions with law enforcement are more likely to escalate into violence. Herman’s tragic death has fueled calls for alternative crisis response methods that prioritize the expertise of mental health professionals over armed law enforcement officers.

It was just four years ago that George Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin ignited global protests and brought urgent calls for police reform and racial justice. Floyd’s case, like Herman Whitfield III’s, underscores the disproportionate impact of police violence on Black individuals and the systemic failures that often shield officers from accountability. In both instances, families and supporters have had to fight relentlessly for justice, with Whitfield’s loved ones demanding the termination of all involved officers and a federal investigation.

The tragic parallels between Floyd and Whitfield highlight a pressing need for comprehensive reforms in policing—particularly around the use of force, transparency, and the handling of mental health crises—that can safeguard Black lives and foster genuine accountability in law enforcement.

Those unable to attend the November 4 hearing can still show support by visiting the campaign’s website, Justice4Herman3rd.org, and participating in various forms of advocacy. The campaign encourages individuals to sign petitions, share Herman’s story on social media, and stay informed about the case’s developments. The campaign seeks justice not only for Herman but also for all families impacted by police violence.