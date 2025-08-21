On Tuesday, July 30, 2025, the Judicial Council of the National Bar Association hosted its 54th Annual Thurgood Marshall Luncheon at the Hyatt Hotel in Chicago. This year’s luncheon marked a historic moment as Illinois Appellate Court Justice Freddrenna M. Lyle was sworn in by Justice P. Scott Neville, Jr. and installed as the new Chair of the Judicial Council.

Held in conjunction with the National Bar Association’s 100th Annual Meeting — the luncheon celebrated excellence within the legal community, recognizing outstanding members of the bench and bar, such as civil rights icon Atty. Fred Gray.

Justice Lyle brings decades of distinguished service and leadership to her new role. A trailblazer in both law and public service, she served as Alderman of Chicago’s 6th Ward for over a decade and is a former President of both the Cook County Bar Association and the Illinois Judicial Council. In December 2023, she was appointed to the Illinois Appellate Court, First District, after having served in various judicial positions since 2011.

“It is a tremendous honor to follow in the footsteps of so many distinguished jurists who have led the Judicial Council,” Justice Lyle said. “As the incoming Chair, I am committed to uplifting the voices of Black judges nationwide, mentoring the next generation of legal leaders, and advancing justice with fairness, integrity, and purpose.”

An accomplished lecturer and judicial educator, Justice Lyle is known for her work addressing issues such as implicit bias, procedural fairness, and loss of generational wealth. Her legacy also includes the founding of Lyle for Kids, a nonprofit that provided after school and summer programming to thousands of children on Chicago’s South Side.