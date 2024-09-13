Jussie Smollett brings timely topics in new feature film with icon Fox

From award-winning musician, writer, producer, director, and star, Jussie Smollett, comes the highly anticipated film “The Lost Holliday,” the critically acclaimed, poignant, and heartwarming indie film, which received rave reviews at the recent American Black Film Festival. The film will open in select AMC Theatres on September 27.

“The Lost Holliday” explores themes of family dynamics, friendship, fatherhood, adoption, mother-son and father-daughter relationships, grief, and the bonds of love that transcend time, generational trauma, and even death. The film also celebrates LGBTQIA+ representation and the importance of acceptance—shining a light on the adversity and triumphs of a same-gender-loving couple navigating family dissension and societal presumptions.

Vivica A. Fox stars as Cassandra Marshall, who arrives in Los Angeles from Detroit to plan the funeral of her estranged son, Damien Holliday (Jabari Redd). Upon her arrival, Cassandra discovers that the funeral arrangements are already being handled by Damien’s husband, Jason Holliday (Smollett)—a man and a marriage she knew nothing about. Through Jason, their adopted daughter Arielle (Londyn Carter), Jason’s sister Cheyenne (Brittany Hall) and best friend Duck (Marquise Vilson), Cassandra learns more about her son in death than she ever did in his life.

This was an all around good sophomore effort from Smollett, as it covers the themes mentioned above in a caring and sensitive manner, while still ushering in the hurt and anger felt by Cassandra and Jason.

Jussie Smollett

Jason has been living a good life; he has family members and friends who keep him happy, as they rally behind him and his husband who are due to adopt a young lady.

Damien is caught in the midst of a robbery and is killed. But he has been estranged from Cassandra for years, and as noted above, she didn’t even know her son was gay or married.

There’s acrimony at first, both from Cassandra and Jason. However, slowly tempers are relaxed and the love that brought Damien and Jason together is enjoyed by all parties—much to the surprise of Jason and Cassandra and to the benefit of Arielle.

In the end, Jason finds solace in Cassandra, and Cassandra finds solace in Jason.

Fox brought her iconic style of sass and acerbic tongue to her role as Cassandra.

Vivica A. Fox (left) and Jussie Smollett (right) in the movie The Lost Holliday

In an online interview, Fox noted that this is a story about family, acceptance, love, rejection and healing all rolled into one.

Smollett said he wanted Fox because of her loyalty, and he noted that her talent and level of professionalism and improv ability were excellent.

In that same online interview, Hall said that the legacy of Damien was so strong and that although he was only in the film for a short time, she felt that Damien was still such a presence in the film, because Jason and the family kept him alive spiritually.

She shared a story about identifying with Jurnee Smollett (Jussie’s biological sister) when she was younger and felt it was full circle to be playing Jussie’s sister in the film.

“It means a great deal to have the love and support of my queer Black community and equally to have the love and support of the Black community as a whole,” Smollett told The Hollywood Reporter after a ABFF June 15 brunch.

And finally Smollett said, “there’s peace to be found after grief.”

Look for “The Lost Holliday” in theaters on September 27.