Juneteenth is now a Federal Holiday but there’s still more work to be done

Statement By Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.

Friday, June 18, 2021

Today we’re celebrating the first Juneteenth federal holiday. We commend the Rev. Dr. Reginald Meyers of Greenville, Mississippi, who travelled to 40 states advocating for Juneteenth, and the 94-year-old Grandmother of the Juneteenth effort, Ms. Opal Lee of Texas, for her life-long quest to bring this day to fruition.

We also commend Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) and Rep. Danny K. Davis (D-IL) for introducing and pushing the bill, the Congressional Black Caucus for strongly supporting it, other members of Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, for voting for it, and Vice President Kamala Harris for her remarks setting the tone for President Joe Biden to sign the bill into law on yesterday. Give them all a big hand.

First, let’s be clear about what Juneteenth is. In the middle of the American Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln issued his Emancipation Proclamation, which was an Executive Order, on January 1, 1863 proclaiming an end to slavery. Executive Orders are part of the law. As a result, technically and legally, former slaves were free. The problem was the North didn’t have control over the Confederate states where slavery was most prevalent and where most slaves lived. So we were “technically free” but not “actually free.”

Our actual freedom from slavery depended on the North winning the war which happened on April 12, 1865 when Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union General Ulysses S. Grant at the Appomattox Courthouse in Virginia that ended the war exactly four years to the day that the war started on April 12, 1861 with the firing on Fort Sumter off the coast of Charleston, South Carolina.

With the Confederate states still in charge of their slaves, those slaves in Texas had not heard about Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. But with the North winning the war, word of the Emancipation Proclamation could now travel to the slaves in Texas. And on June 19, 1865 General Gordon Granger brought word of Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation to the slaves in Galveston, Texas, ending the peculiar institution in Texas. The celebration of that event has now become the Juneteenth National Holiday.

Executive Orders are relatively easy to overturn. Remember how President Biden issued a bunch of EO’s on his first day in office overturning President Trump’s EOs? If the South had won the war, Confederate President Jefferson Davis would have overturned Lincoln’s EO, the Emancipation Proclamation.

By contrast, constitutional amendments are not easily overturned, so it took ratification of the 13th Amendment on December 18, 1865 to bring about an actual and permanent end to legal slavery.

Second, Juneteenth must be seen as part of the ongoing and long process of liberation from slavery, the struggle to end racial discrimination and the quest for equity and equality that includes and will benefit all Americans. There’s still unfinished business to complete. The struggle continues.

Third, I just returned from San Francisco where I was a participant in an Asian American remembrance celebration of the life of Vince Chin who was murdered as a result of discrimination against Asian Americans. Rightfully, Congress just passed an anti-hate law outlawing discrimination against Asian Americans. We deserve similar action by Congress to pass the same anti-hate law granting African Americans the same protection.

Fourth, in the early 20th Century, when lynching of Blacks was a daily occurrence, the NAACP was founded and worked tirelessly, but unsuccessfully, to get Congress to pass an anti-lynching law – and lynching is not limited to a rope as we saw in the George Floyd murder. There is still no anti-lynching federal law. We need Congress to pass and the president to sign an anti-lynching law.

Fifth, there is nothing more fundamental in a democracy than the right to vote. The right to vote is protective of all other rights. Now that people of color, young people, and poor people are voting in record numbers and having a positive impact, Republicans have introduced 389 bills in 48 states since the 2020 presidential election to suppress their vote. Rather than compete for all votes, Republicans have decided to compress or limit those who can vote. They don’t think they can win in a fair election where everybody has access to the ballot.

The House passed a comprehensive bill, the For The People Act (HR 1) that is now before the Senate (S.1). I support H.R. 1 as it was originally passed in the House. That’s the principled and ideal position on S.1, but I’m not against reasonable compromises that maintain universal access for all legal voters and I support bipartisanship as a sound goal if it can be achieved.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who has been the lone Democratic holdout, has indicated that he’s willing to support S. 1 if he can get certain changes and compromises that he wants in the bill that he says will bring Republicans on board in support of the legislation. That would be great.

My suggestion to Democrats is to talk to Sen. Manchin about the changes he’s proposing and negotiate an acceptable compromise on the voting rights bill – if Sen. Manchin is willing to vote to end the filibuster. Why? Because Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Senate Republicans said they would not support any voting rights bill.

That leaves Democrats with only one choice. They should agree to negotiate a voting rights compromise acceptable to them and Sen. Manchin – if he agrees to end the filibuster – otherwise Democrats will just be negotiating with a phantom proposition.

Finally, a lot of other things have happened around the Juneteenth date of June 19th. On June 21, 1964 civil rights workers Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James Cheney were murdered in Neshoba County, Mississippi after investigating the burning of the building and the beating of parishioners at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and for engaging in voter registration of Blacks during Freedom Summer.

On June 17, 2015 a young white supremacist came to a prayer service pretending to worship with them, then murdered nine parishioners and injured one other at the Mother Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Faith, hope and love have brought us this far and faith, hope and love must carry us forward.

That’s why I keep challenging us to keep hope alive. Keep hope alive. Keep hope alive.

-30-