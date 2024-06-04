Juneteenth Celebration of Black Achievers on June 15 at Governors State

Governors State University and the Illinois Black Hall of Fame Advisory Council will host a Juneteenth Celebration of Black Achievers on June 15, 2024. The event, which will be held at Governors State University in University Park, Illinois, at 5:00 p.m., promises an evening of elegance, networking, ethnic cuisine, entertainment, and a showcase of Illinois’ Black Notables.

The headliners to be inducted into the Illinois Black Hall of Fame (IBHOF) Class of 2024 include U.S. Representatives Robin Kelly and Danny K. Davis, Brigadier General Tomika M. Seaberry, and Honorable Judge Vincent F. Cornelius. This prestigious group has previously honored notable figures such as Dr. Timuel D. Black, Mayor Harold Washington (posthumously), and John W. Rogers Jr.

In addition to these inductees, the Black Women of First Distinction (BWOFD) Class of 2024 will include Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin, the first Black woman mayor of Matteson, Illinois, and Dr. Georgiana Simpson (posthumously), the first Black woman to receive a Ph.D. in German from the University of Chicago in 1921. Dr. Simpson was also the second Black woman in America to be awarded this honor during the same year. Past BWOFD inductees have included U.S. Representative Robin Kelly; Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton; Governors State President Dr. Cheryl Green; and former Olympia Fields Mayor and State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin.

Scholarships will also be awarded at the event to students in the names of each IBHOF honoree. Dr. Ceola Davis Barnes, IBHOF Conceptual Founder and Governors State alumnae noted the significance of the Juneteenth holiday for the Black community. “It will fuel a sense of Black Pride as we uphold the mission of the Illinois Black Hall of Fame (ILBHOF) by, Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Inspiring the Future.”

Dr. Cheryl Green, President of Governors State, highlighted the contributions of African American leaders, innovators, and trailblazers in Illinois. “Illinois has a long and proud legacy of African American leaders, innovators and trailblazers who have created a positive impact and left an indelible mark on communities across the nation. Governors State University congratulates the 2024 Illinois Black Hall of Fame inductees for their powerful contributions.”

For more information on how to attend this event or donate to the Honorees’ Scholarship fund, visit [www.ibhof.org](http://www.ibhof.org).