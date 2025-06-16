June jewels and Trump’s military parade

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

June 2025 is poised to be a dynamic month, hosting several important issues and activities, especially when viewed from the perspective of African Americans. Very important events are scheduled. First of all, June has been designated as Black Music Month. Technically, it is known as African-American Music Appreciation Month. It is identified as a time to celebrate the significant contributions of African American composers and musicians. Imagine – a whole month is set aside to honor music created and shared by Black people! There is a wide variety of genres, including, but not limited to, jazz, blues, soul, R&B, gospel, hip hop, and much more.

The month of June also celebrates Father’s Day, which will occur this year on Sunday, June 15. Father’s Day is celebrated worldwide, and the exact date varies from country to country. In the United States, it is observed on the third Sunday in June. It officially became a national holiday in the United States on June 18, 1972, when then-President Nixon signed a law that designates the celebration to honor fathers on the third Sunday in June. Father’s Day has its origins with Sonora Smart Dodd in 1910, and received official recognition by President Lyndon B. Johnson’s proclamation in 1966.

A third holiday in June, “Juneteenth,” is celebrated on June 19th. It commemorates the end of slavery in America and is the longest-running African-American holiday that recently became an official federal holiday. The term “Juneteenth,” which is short for “June nineteenth,” honors the date of the end of slavery for African Americans.

Americans also celebrate Flag Day in June, although it is not considered a federal holiday and is observed by all Americans. In 2025, it will be celebrated on Saturday, June 14th. (Flag Day is celebrated on June 14th every year). That date commemorates the date when the Stars and Stripes were adopted as the official flag of the United States on June 14, 1777.

Other special June observances include Pride Month, a special period honoring the LGBTQ community. June also honors the summer solstice and commemorates National Dairy Month, June 6 D-Day, National Rose Month, ALS Awareness Month, Caribbean American Heritage Month, Men’s Health Month, National Adopt A Cat Month, National Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month; National Safety Month; National Zoo and Aquarium Month; World Bicycle Day; World Reef Awareness Day; National Bubba Day; National Cheese Day, National Gingerbread Day, Global Running Day, National Egg Day; National Rotisserie Chicken Day; National Say Something Nice Day; National Skincare Day; Pen Pal Day; World Day Against Child Labour; World Milk Day; World Oceans Day; National Iced Tea Day, National Chocolate Ice Cream Day and Aphasia Awareness Month. Also, especially on the international scene, World Refugee Day is celebrated in June, along with International Yoga Day; World Music Day; and a whole host of other special days that are observed during June.

Along with the foregoing, June is also the birth month of the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. Interestingly, Trump is planning to host a military parade on his birthday to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, in imitation of military parades that are traditionally the bailiwick of authoritarian leaders.

This parade, which is not without its detractors, especially in light of the Trump regime’s alleged austerity goals, is slated to cost between $25 million and $45 million. It is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 14th, which is President Trump’s birthday.

Many people are extremely critical of Trump’s Parade Plans because of the projected costs, as well as for the message that an authoritarian military parade sends in a democracy. Such an activity is out of place in America, and the ramifications promise to be challenging.

With this said, have a very fruitful, eventful, enlightening, beneficial, and impactful month. More importantly, become involved in positive activities that tend to oppose the very oppressive maneuverings that the Trump regime is promising to enact. Aluta continua.