JULY 4th – BLACK FREEDOM AND INDEPENDENCE

On Sunday, July 4, 2021, the United States will celebrate its 245th birthday. This has become known as Independence Day, the Fourth of July or July 4, and is a federal holiday. The date commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence of the United States when, on July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress declared that the 13 American colonies were no longer subject (and subordinate) to the monarch of Britain, King George III, and were now united, free, and independent states.

So, basically the United States became free and independent. It is useful to understand what is meant by the differences between freedom and independence.

According to the Oxford Dictionaries, “freedom” is the power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants without hindrance or restraint.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary gives the definition of freedom as “the quality or state of being free such as the absence of necessity, coercion, or constraint in choice or action, and provided as an example the liberation from slavery or restraint or from the power of another: independence.

Cambridge Dictionaries gives the definition of “independence” as freedom from being governed or ruled by another country; the ability to live your life without being helped or influenced by other people.

From these definitions we can see that ideas of freedom and independence are related, but different. When we look back, we can see that African Americans were “freed” from slavery by the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, and then again on June 19, 1865, known as Juneteenth, “Freedom Day,” but didn’t gain independence.

All Blacks did not become free at the same time; some didn’t know until Juneteenth that they had been freed. Actually, there are reports that some African Americans remained in slavery as late as the 1960s!

Is it possible to be “free” without knowing it? In other words, how do we know when we are free?

In the United States African Americans have been freed, but most don’t consider themselves free. Let’s apply the definitions of freedom to the Black community. Do Black people experience the absence of necessity, coercion, or constraint in choice or action, or have the power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants without hindrance or restraint?

Theoretically, Black people are free based on that definition and on the signing of the Declaration of Independence, but so far independence has eluded the community. This is because the community is governed or ruled, not by another country, but by a faction within the country in which it resides.

This is a quandary, in that as American citizens, we exist in a state of government by the people. In other words, Black people, as citizens, were given the freedom of self-governance. Unfortunately, white American rule has dominated political and economic institutions, and through racist policies have made it very difficult, but not impossible, for Blacks to exercise their freedom of self-governance.

Black people are free to make decisions as to how to respond to this challenge, however. Blacks can decide to work together with other Black people to achieve independence. Unfortunately, if the freedom of correct thinking is not employed, we will never become independent, i.e., never acquire the ability to live life without always needing help from other groups.

Actually, all human beings need help from each other, but some are subordinate to others in this regard. What we want to achieve as Blacks is a level of self-sufficiency and the position wherein there is a mutual interdependence between the community and others.

We can, therefore, be free without independence but we can’t be independent without freedom.

How will we know that we have achieved both freedom AND independence? We will know this when we have achieved a standard of living interdependently among others instead of in a state of perpetual dependence.

By exercising the freedom of thoughtful decision-making, we can place ourselves in a position to become an independent group that can support itself, rendering racial obstruction powerless. With that said, and with an eye toward the future, have a safe and happy Independence Day! A Luta Continua.