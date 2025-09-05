Julian Unveils New Turf Football Field “50 Years In The Making”

By Joey Gelman
CPSAthletics
The beginning of the school year is always exciting at Percy L. Julian High School, but 2025 marks the school’s 50th anniversary in Chicago, and with it, a brand new football field.
A project deemed “50 years in the making” was unveiled on Saturday, August 16, as the high school officially cut the ribbon on a brand new state-of-the-art turf football field, complete with lights, straightaway track, viewing grass berm, scoreboard, playclocks and the iconic orange and brown Jaguar logo at the 50-yard line.
“It’s truly a blessing,” said longtime former assistant head coach Will Smith. “When we started on this field, it was just gravel, some grass, and we prayed every day to make sure no kids would get hurt. This has been a long time coming.”
Smith spent 14 years on the Julian coaching staff alongside longtime head coach Dr. J.W. Smith, helping lead the Jaguars to seven Chicago Public League city titles. Smith also serves as the President of the Jaguar Association, on behalf of the future of Julian.
“I would hope that parents will see this and say this is a place they want their kids to come to,” Smith said. “For the community, this is going to mean a lot of great things, we’re committed to bringing this community back.”
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was filled with over 100 alumni and community members, as students, staff, and community leaders, all proudly dressed in Julian orange, helped usher in the next era of Julian athletics.
Judge Carl Boyd, a 1983 alumnus, was a star running back for the Jaguars, helping them to three city championships during his time on campus. Boyd was on site as a keynote speaker, reconnecting with the community that meant so much to him, and one that continues to be a priority, as he serves as president and founder of the alumni association.
“This field represents opportunity, vision and legacy. It’s historic, it’s a game-changer,“ said Boyd. “My heart is filled with pride…this field not only builds athletes, but builds our community that we can draw upon to help strengthen and propel the next generation of leaders.”
Equity continues to be a pillar priority for the District and this new field in the Roseland community will help continue to drive that message.
“It is really important when you talk about equity, that communities of color, black communities, have quality programs, services and initiatives,” said Illinois State Representative Justin Slaughter.
“This is more than a football field, it exemplifies a beacon of revitalization for the community and we want to continue to bring quality investments like this to the Far South Side of Chicago.”
Twenty-first Ward Alderman Ronnie Mosely echoed similar sentiments about what this means for his community.
“It is our job as elected officials to listen to our community and deliver,“ said Mosley. “Making this type of investment tells the community that they are worthy of world-class amenities. I’ve always known greatness lives in the 21st ward.”
While the community will be impacted greatly by this new facility, there is one group that gets the first crack at the new field, the Julian High School football team.
The team joined the school’s principal Lawrence Spaulding as they officially cut the ribbon, and then ran onto the field with excitement and began their own impromptu photo shoot, before holding their first official practice on the new turf.
“All of us were watching them build the field all summer, all of us were thirsty, I think some coaches were more thirsty than the kids to be ready to get on there and ready to work,” said Head Coach Torian Lewis.
“I have family that grew up in the Roseland area…the Julian culture… I know what it was and I know what it can be, so it gives us hope, it gives us back faith, [it’s] something for us to believe in for the community.”
“I’m just so happy for the kids, [that we are able] able to get them a safe environment and make sure they have a sense of pride at the school,” Spaulding said.
“I’m overwhelmed with joy, not only as an alum, but to see these students be able to use this for the next 50 years.”
Principal Spaulding was proud of the fact that in this case, adults were doing what was in the best interest of the kids and now it was time for the students to give it their all, “no excuses.”
The community now has a safe and modern space they can be proud of and a legacy to continue, and it goes hand in hand with Julian’s motto, the 2025-2026 school year
“All-in, All-Aligned, All Kids.”