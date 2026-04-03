The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center has settled a breach-of-contract lawsuit alleging that the Black institution owes a janitorial company nearly $53,000 for unpaid work and that it hired the company’s employees without consent.

Cook County Circuit Judge Jonathan Green, at a court hearing on March 31, threatened to order a judgment against the museum if it violates a settlement agreement with the company, Atlas BPS. The warning provided a layer of accountability that eased concerns about a museum that has faced prior allegations of failing to pay employees and vendors.

One vendor is Atlas BPS, a Black janitorial firm owned by Paul Dejoie. His firm filed a lawsuit against the museum in 2025, alleging Atlas BPS had waited a year for $52,841.45 in unpaid work.

Since December, Judge Green has presided over court hearings between Atlas BPS attorney Joyce Navarro and Cecil Lucy, the DuSable attorney who tried but failed to have the case dismissed.

At a hearing on February 26 in Cook County Circuit Court, Navarro told Judge Green that her client and DuSable had reached an out-of-court settlement. The terms and financial details of the settlement were not disclosed. At that hearing, Navarro said she planned to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit once the settlement is completed.

In addition to compensation for alleged unpaid work, Dejoie sought reimbursement for attorneys’ and filing fees.

At a March 31 court hearing, Navarro, with Lucy present, indicated she wanted another status hearing in the future because full payment of the settlement will not be made until May 30.

Judge Green did not schedule another status hearing but told Navarro to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit and said, “If the settlement is breached, then a judgment will be entered.”

Lucy did not speak during Tuesday’s court proceedings.

But sources alleged to the Chicago Crusader that the DuSable Museum was under pressure to prove it paid Atlas BPS for its janitorial services. Those sources alleged the museum had no evidence or documentation to refute Atlas BPS’s claims.

On October 3, Attorney Cecil Lucy, representing the DuSable Museum, filed a motion to dismiss Atlas BPS’s lawsuit. Judge Green denied the request and ordered the case to enter the discovery phase.

In November, Dejoie told the Crusader, “I’ve never had to sue to get my pay…It’s shameful, just shameful.”

The DuSable has faced prior allegations of not paying employees and vendors. According to a former employee, the museum missed payroll dates at least 15 times while the employee worked there.

The Atlas BPS lawsuit states that in November 2022, the firm signed a contract to provide janitorial, security and escort services to the DuSable. As part of the contract, Atlas BPS would receive $3,200 a month for its services.

The complaint further states that the DuSable stopped paying Atlas BPS in March 2024, despite the firm’s continued performance of its contractual duties. After numerous unsuccessful attempts to collect $52,841.45, Navarro sent Lucy a demand letter on February 26. When no payment was made, Navarro filed suit on June 24, 2025, alleging breach of contract.

The lawsuit alleged that despite Atlas BPS’s continued performance, “the DuSable breached the agreement when it failed to issue the required 30-day advance notice of termination and ceased making payments as of March 2024, failing to pay for any services rendered thereafter.”

Dejoie said he eventually borrowed at least $25,000 from a private lender to meet payroll. Around the same time, he alleged, the DuSable hired five of his employees to perform the same work directly for the museum, according to Dejoie.

Saying he learned of the situation on Juneteenth in 2024, Dejoie told the Crusader, “They needed 12 to 14 people that day… when I got there that morning, they said your services will not be needed.”

“They just hired them behind my back, and they said you get on board or you are out,” he said.

“Perri called me in the office one day and told me what they had done,” Dejoie added.

“I said that’s not right, that’s not fair, and it’s not in our contract. My contract says if you want to hire my people, you have to have my permission. The fee to hire my employees is $5,000 per person.”

Dejoie said his employees who were allegedly hired by the museum no longer work at the institution, and that some were fired, sources alleged to the Crusader.