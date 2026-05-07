Judge suspends subpoenas in DuSable lawsuit

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center this week scored a temporary victory in a whistleblower lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court after a judge suspended 16 third-party subpoenas sent to donors, consultants and contractors who provided services to the institution.

It was the latest development in the complaint filed last year by Dr. Kim Dulaney, who was terminated after serving as the museum’s vice president of education and programs.

In her lawsuit, Dulaney alleged the museum retaliated against her after she accused the museum and President and CEO Perri Irmer of misusing funds that donors had earmarked for Dulaney’s department.

To support Dulaney’s case, her attorney, Justin DeLuca, in February subpoenaed information and testimony from the Chicago Bears, the McCormick Foundation, retailer TJ Maxx and the Chicago Park District. Several consultants and contractors whom Dulaney’s legal team alleged had close ties to Irmer were also subpoenaed.

In response, DuSable’s attorneys filed a motion to quash the subpoenas, arguing they amounted to harassment of museum donors. The attorneys also argued DeLuca could have obtained the information during the discovery phase of the case.

Judge James Hanlon had been scheduled to rule on the museum’s motion to quash on April 15, but instead addressed the matter this week.

During a hearing on May 6, Hanlon did not quash the subpoenas but issued a temporary stay. The judge did not provide a reason for the decision.

The stay pauses Dulaney’s attorneys’ requests for information and testimony from the museum’s donors. Attorney Joyce Navarro, who represented Dulaney during Wednesday’s hearing, said the subpoenaed individuals and institutions acknowledged receiving the subpoenas. Navarro said her firm received several documents before she instructed recipients to cease production pending Judge Hanlon’s decision.

It remains unclear when, or whether, Judge Hanlon will lift the stay on the subpoenas. The ruling nevertheless provided a measure of relief for DuSable as the museum seeks to protect donor relationships amid the ongoing allegations and public scrutiny surrounding the case.

In 2018, Leslie Guy filed a lawsuit that included similar allegations involving the museum’s handling of funds. That complaint was later settled out of court. That same year, seven DuSable board members abruptly resigned. Sources previously told the Chicago Crusader the members sought access to the museum’s financial documents but allegedly were denied access.

Last month, Katherine Rodosky, the museum’s lead attorney, told Judge Hanlon that DuSable was losing donations amid fallout from the litigation.

On March 13, Rodosky filed the museum’s response to Dulaney’s whistleblower lawsuit, denying allegations of retaliation and misuse of funds.

The museum’s 24-page response denied nearly all allegations and, in some instances, stated the museum lacked sufficient knowledge to confirm claims presented in Dulaney’s complaint.

(The museum filed a similar response to a breach-of-contract lawsuit filed by Atlas BPS, which was settled out of court in March.)

The museum’s response did not include findings from an internal investigation conducted by prominent attorney Patricia Holmes. In February, Rodosky told Judge Hanlon the museum needed additional time to respond to Dulaney’s lawsuit because Holmes was conducting an internal review of the allegations.

Irmer, who is represented by separate counsel, has not yet filed her response after being granted several extensions. Her current deadline to respond to Dulaney’s lawsuit is May 15.