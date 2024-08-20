Judge Judith Rice earns national ABA judicial award

Domestic Violence Division Presiding Judge Judith Rice has been honored with the prestigious Judith S. Kaye Award for Judicial Excellence. The American Bar Association’s Commission on Domestic & Sexual Violence presents this award to judicial officers who show exemplary leadership developing courtroom responses to domestic and sexual violence issues.

The award recognizes Judith S. Kaye, who was the founding member of the 1994 ABA Presidential Taskforce on Domestic Violence and then of the Commission on Domestic Violence from 1994-1998. The competitive award has been given to one judge each year since 2018 – the winners have been from around the country.

“I am extremely proud but not surprised at the honor given to Judge Rice,” said Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans. “She has led this court, which deals with some of the toughest cases in the system, with grace, courage and creativity. I have been especially proud of her handling of our pilot program for expanded hours to allow victims of violence to seek emergency orders of protection.”

Judge Rice became presiding judge of the Domestic Violence Division in 2024, having served as acting presiding judge since Dec. 23, 2021. Judge Rice came to the bench in 2014, after serving in executive positions at BMO Harris Bank. She also has served as a prosecutor with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and as an assistant corporation counsel for the City of Chicago. She was elected Chicago City Treasurer after serving as the first female commissioner of two key city agencies — the Department of Water from 1996 until 1999 and the Department of Transportation from 1999-2000.