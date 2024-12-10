Judge Calvin Hawkins faces judicial misconduct charges

Lake Superior Court Judge Calvin Hawkins is facing disciplinary charges from the Indiana State Supreme Court through its Commission on Judicial Qualifications.

Judge Hawkins presides over the Lake Superior Court’s Civil Division Room Two, located in East Chicago. Hawkins was appointed to the judgeship in 2007.

Allegations of “inappropriate comments” and “unwanted touches” brought by female court staff resulted in the charges against Judge Hawkins that he violated the Code of Judicial Conduct.

The commission said Judge Hawkins acted in ways that do not promote public confidence in the judiciary and was sexually harassing.

Charges against Judge Hawkins are detailed in the “Notice of the Institution of Formal Proceedings and Statement of Charges” (Case No. 24S-JD-403), a public record that has been filed with the Appellate Clerk’s Office. The charges are brought by the seven-member commission, which investigates alleged ethical misconduct by judges.

The first allegation of misconduct came from a staff member in the Lake Superior Court’s Room One, located in Hammond, who had been introduced to Judge Hawkins in October 2023.

Because of a malfunction in court recording equipment in his East Chicago court room, Hawkins had received permission to move a jury trial to Hammond.When they were introduced, the staff member said Judge Hawkins began rubbing her shoulder. The charging document states, the employee “… was uncomfortable with Judge Hawkins unwanted touching and the way he was staring at her chest area.” The employee reported to the office manager that she was uncomfortable with the way Judge Hawkins had looked at her.

On another occasion, the staff member said Judge Hawkins tried to hug and kiss her. It was observed by a co-worker.

When questioned by investigators, the charging document said Judge Hawkins made conflicting statements. In one statement, he couldn’t recall the incident. Later, in a deposition, Judge Hawkins said he tried to thank and hug her, but the employee “recoiled.”

Judge Hawkins further testified at the deposition that he was not trying to kiss the employee but may have “blown a kiss to her or something.”

A second Hammond court employee assisting with the courtroom setup for Judge Hawkins interpreted a comment from him as having a sexual connotation. The court employee was kneeling to work on a recording system when Judge Hawkins made the comment “on her hands and knees.”

The court employee, the charging document said, “… felt uncomfortable, interpreting Judge Hawkins’ comment as a sexual reference because of the way he was looking at her after he made the statement.”

An employee of Judge Hawkins overheard the comment and also interpreted it as a sexual reference.

When questioned by investigators, Judge Hawkins didn’t deny making the comment.

The charging document includes additional misconduct allegations by a staff member in Hawkins’ East Chicago courtroom.

The East Chicago staff member said Hawkins engaged in physical contact and made comments that made her uncomfortable.

The employee informed Judge Hawkins she didn’t want to be hugged. And, she asked him not to come near her work area in the courthouse.

The Supreme Court has final authority to determine what, if any, judicial misconduct occurred.

The court can dismiss the charges, accept or reject a disciplinary agreement between the commission and Judge Hawkins, appoint a panel of judges to conduct a public hearing, impose a fine, or impose sanctions ranging from a reprimand to a suspension to a permanent ban on holding judicial office in Indiana.

Judge Hawkins has 20 days to answer the charges. He is being represented by Indianapolis Attorney James Voyles.