J’s Breakfast to host “This is Gary – Victory Way Kickoff” on Memorial Day

Joslyn Kelly, owner of J’s Breakfast Club, will officially announce the next stage of the development of the new restaurant location on Memorial Day. With the community in attendance, she will share details of the community engagement project titled “This is Gary – Victory Way,” which involves the transformation of the area of 26th and Broadway into a green space for residents and visitors to enjoy.

“It is a celebration of our community that will initially span across 4 parcels of land equal to approximately 10,000 square feet,” said Kelly. “In the midst of this green space will be a walkway made up of engraved bricks sponsored by our community and those that love our community. This space will also house sculptures and gardens for the purpose of enhancing the gateway leading into the heart of our community.”

This space will be adjacent to the upcoming construction of the new J’s Breakfast Club. The celebration takes place from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. with a brief program at 11:00 a.m.

“Great expectations are on the horizon as we challenge everyone to ‘Be the Change’,” added Kelly.

The event will feature vendors, food and music. For more information, visit https://www.thisisgaryvw.com.