J’s Breakfast Club to Mark 5-year Anniversary

It seems like only yesterday that J’s Breakfast Club opened as a carryout restaurant on 11th & Grant St. That was five years ago. The eatery has since grown to household name status with current residence in Gary’s University Park area – 3669 Broadway. Owner Joslyn Kelly and her team have planned 5 days of events to mark their 5-year anniversary.

“Our growth and longevity are due to community support,” said Kelly. “We want to thank them for their loyalty with events and activities that set the stage for the next five years and beyond.”

Kelly added that construction on a new location at 2601 Broadway will start soon and is set for completion in Spring 2021.

The activities for the 5-year anniversary celebration are as follows:

Thu. Oct. 1 – Random Acts of Love All Day 7am – 3pm

Fri. Oct. 2 – WLTH 1370 AM Live Broadcast 10am – 11am

Sat. Oct. 3 – Small Business Saturday Salute with sounds by The Back in the Day Block Party

Sun. Oct. 4 – Soulful Sunday Celebration with live entertainment 2pm – 4pm

Mon. Oct. 5 – Silver Monday Appreciation Celebration (for invited guests age 60 or better)

For more information about J’s Breakfast Club, visit http://www.JsBreakfastClubGary.com or call 219-455-6959.