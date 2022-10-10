Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group
J’s Breakfast Club marks 7-year Anniversary with Toast and Cake celebration

J’s Breakfast Club

Statistics show that most restaurants typically close their doors after an average of 3 years. Not J’s Breakfast Club in Gary at 3669 Broadway! In fact, restaurant owner Joslyn Kelly recently marked 7 years of operating one of the most popular eating spots in the region with a “Toast and Cake” Celebration.

20221001 195410 edited
Cake and cupcakes by Allegra Love Bakery

Loyal customers, family and friends joined Kelly Saturday night at Dialogue Wine Bar in Gary’s Miller neighborhood to reflect on the restaurant’s success while looking forward to the completion of its new home which will be located at 2601 Broadway later this year.

20221001 204412
KELLY POSES WITH her parents Rosie and Jesse Washington.

“I am truly humbled by the amount of support we receive from the community both in person and online,” said Kelly. “They order from as far as Valparaiso! We just want to keep this energy going by doing what we love for the people we love.”

20221001 195636
KELLY POSES WITH her publicist and longtime friend Chelsea
Whittington of C WHITT PR.

During the festivities, Kelly made a special toast to the legacy of J’s Breakfast Club and everyone who has played a role in its success.

For more information about J’s Breakfast Club, visit http://www.jsbreakfastclubgary.com.

