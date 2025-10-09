J’s Breakfast Club marks 10 years of feeding the soul of Gary

For ten years, J’s Breakfast Club has been more than a restaurant — it’s been a heartbeat of Gary, Indiana. Since opening its doors in 2015, J’s has become a symbol of hope, entrepreneurship, and community pride, serving thousands of loyal customers while helping drive the city’s economic and cultural revival. Now, owner and founder Joslyn Kelly is ushering in a new era with the debut of J’s Supper Club featuring C&M, adding a lively after-hours experience to one of Gary’s most beloved landmarks.

The restaurant is marking its 10th anniversary on Friday, October 10, 2025, with a celebration that embodies the spirit of joy, music, and unity that has defined J’s from the beginning. The event will feature Karaoke Live with the band Three’s a Crowd, inviting guests to sing, dine, and celebrate the restaurant’s decade-long journey. Doors open at 4 p.m., with live music beginning at 7 p.m.

J’s Supper Club will open Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., transforming the space into an elegant evening destination that combines great food, live entertainment, and soulful atmosphere. From “Tacos & Vibes” Tuesdays to “Sexy Winning Wednesdays” with Carmello Saxxx on saxophone, “Sip, Step & Savor” Thursdays, and the “Fryday Flow” to close the week, the new after-hours concept invites residents to gather and celebrate life in Gary.

“For 10 years, J’s has been about more than breakfast — it’s been about belief,” said Kelly. “The Supper Club is our next chapter — a reflection of how far we’ve come and where we’re going. It’s a space to gather, to connect, and to experience Gary at its finest.”

Kelly’s vision has always been rooted in the belief that Gary deserves places where residents can dine, meet, and celebrate together. J’s Breakfast Club first gained local and regional recognition for its welcoming atmosphere, delicious soul food, and commitment to uplifting the community. Its motto, “Feeding the soul of the city,” became a rallying cry for pride and perseverance.

A major milestone came in 2023, when Kelly broke ground on a new state-of-the-art building at 2601 Broadway. The construction of the larger, modern facility marked a turning point for Gary’s business landscape, signaling the city’s ongoing revitalization. The expansion not only created new jobs but also encouraged other entrepreneurs to invest in Gary’s commercial corridors.

Over the years, J’s has become a symbol of Gary’s renaissance — a story of local success that continues to inspire residents and neighboring business owners. The restaurant has hosted community meetings, cultural celebrations, and small business networking events, serving as both a dining destination and a gathering space for civic engagement.

Historically, J’s rise mirrors the city’s own journey of resilience. Once known as a booming industrial hub, Gary has spent decades rebuilding its identity through entrepreneurship, arts, and community initiatives. Establishments like J’s Breakfast Club have played a vital role in that renewal, proving that small businesses can be catalysts for change.

“J’s represents what’s possible when you invest in your community and believe in its potential,” said Dorothy R. Leavell, publisher of the Gary Crusader Newspaper, who has utilized J’s Breakfast Club for business meetings. “It’s not just about the food — it’s about the feeling you get when you walk in. You feel seen, you feel home.”

With the launch of J’s Supper Club featuring C&M, Kelly continues to expand her vision of excellence and inclusivity. The evening dining and entertainment concept promises to bring new energy to Gary’s nightlife and reinforce the city’s growing reputation as a place where culture, creativity, and commerce intersect.

As J’s celebrates a decade of service, its story stands as a reminder that the revitalization of Gary is being written daily — by residents, business owners, and visionaries like Joslyn Kelly who continue to believe in the city’s promise.

Founded by Joslyn Kelly, J’s Breakfast Club continues to be a cornerstone of Gary’s rebirth — proving that the city’s best days are not behind it but served daily, from sunrise to supper.