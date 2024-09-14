JPMorgan Chase’s $10 million commitment to Chicago’s South and West sides

A Step Forward in Affordable Housing and Economic Revitalization

JPMorgan Chase, one of the world’s leading financial institutions, announced on September 10, 2024, a significant investment aimed at addressing the affordable housing crisis and boosting economic growth in Chicago’s South and West Side communities. This new initiative, which represents a $10 million commitment, is part of the bank’s broader $200 million pledge to help revitalize historically underinvested neighborhoods in Chicago. The announcement was made in collaboration with the Chicago Community Loan Fund (CCLF), a key partner in driving community development through their Communities of Color Loan Program, which provides low-cost capital to Black and minority developers.

The $10 million loan will support efforts to close the financing gap that has traditionally hindered smaller developers, especially in communities of color, from participating in large-scale development projects. High borrowing costs and lack of access to equity financing have often been barriers for these developers, contributing to disinvestment and a growing affordable housing shortage in many low-income neighborhoods across Chicago. JPMorgan Chase’s investment seeks to fill this gap by providing long-term, low-cost financing through CCLF to developers committed to revitalizing their communities.

For JPMorgan Chase, this investment is an extension of their 160-year presence in Chicago. Tim Berry, JPMorgan Chase’s Global Head of Corporate Responsibility, highlighted the firm’s ongoing commitment to the city, noting, “This partnership between business and community builds on our deep commitment to supporting the city’s South and West Sides and will not only advance housing affordability but also contribute to more prosperous communities that will benefit Chicagoans today and for generations to come.”

This new investment builds upon a previous $10 million loan made by JPMorgan Chase in 2018 to support CCLF’s Activate Retail Program, which focused on bolstering small businesses and revitalizing retail spaces in South and West Side neighborhoods. That investment helped create or retain over 200 jobs and led to the development of five commercial real estate projects, including the well-known Bronzeville Cookin’, a culinary and entertainment hub located in the historic Bronzeville neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side.

At the heart of the bank’s strategy is fostering inclusive economic growth and sustainable community development. Kevin Goldsmith, JPMorgan Chase’s Managing Director of Community Development Tax Credits and Intermediaries Lending, emphasized that the firm’s $10 million commitment is designed to support affordable housing projects in underserved neighborhoods, saying, “This initiative will provide sustained low-cost capital to help our borrowers develop healthy communities with housing, commercial facilities, retail, and social enterprises in long-time underinvested communities.”

JPMorgan Chase’s investment is particularly significant in addressing the racial inequities that have plagued the development sector for years. Minority developers, especially Black developers, have historically faced steep barriers when attempting to access the capital needed for large-scale projects. The Chicago Community Loan Fund, through its Communities of Color Loan Program, aims to address these disparities by providing access to the financial tools that developers need to succeed.

Kevin Goldsmith (left) and Gov. JB Pritzker.

Since its inception in 2021, CCLF’s Communities of Color Loan Program has aimed to increase the number of minority developers who have the financial backing to lead transformative community projects. While exact figures on the number of Black developers who have received substantial funding at a national level remain limited, regional data shows that these efforts are having an impact. For instance, in the past five years, less than 15% of licensed Black contractors in Illinois have been awarded contracts of this magnitude. JPMorgan Chase’s new $10 million investment, combined with philanthropic support of $275,000, will directly contribute to expanding opportunities for developers in communities where these financial hurdles have been most pronounced.

Beyond the immediate financial infusion, the larger goal of JPMorgan Chase’s investment is to create lasting change in Chicago’s South and West Sides. These neighborhoods have faced decades of disinvestment, leaving them with a lack of affordable housing, insufficient commercial spaces, and few pathways to sustainable economic growth. The $10 million loan will be used to finance projects that will improve the quality of life in these communities, creating a ripple effect that extends well beyond bricks and mortar.

The Aspire Center for Workforce Innovation, a multi-million dollar project co-developed by the Westside Health Authority and Austin Coming Together, serves as a prime example of the kind of transformation that this funding is expected to support. The Aspire Center, which will open in April 2025, is repurposing a closed elementary school into a workforce development hub. It represents the first of four catalytic projects under the Aspire initiative, aimed at revitalizing Chicago’s West Side.

JPMorgan Chase’s investment in the Aspire Center, through an $11 million equity investment, will help transform nearly 25,000 square feet into a bustling center for workforce training, commercial revitalization, and economic empowerment. The development is expected to have a profound impact on the local community, serving as an anchor for further investments and job creation.

Affordable housing remains one of the most urgent issues facing Chicago. According to the Chicago Department of Housing, the city currently faces a shortage of over 120,000 affordable housing units. The problem is particularly acute in South and West Side neighborhoods, where disinvestment has compounded housing shortages and exacerbated economic inequality.

Governor J.B. Pritzker, who attended the announcement alongside JPMorgan Chase and CCLF, praised the partnership, stating, “Investments like these do more than build houses; they build stronger, more resilient communities where working families can thrive.” He emphasized that the $10 million loan would be transformational for nonprofit and small-scale developers who have struggled to finance affordable housing projects in the past.

JPMorgan Chase’s investment, combined with the ongoing efforts of CCLF, represents a significant step toward closing the affordable housing gap in Chicago. By focusing on low-income communities of color, this initiative not only addresses the immediate housing needs but also supports the broader goal of economic revitalization in some of Chicago’s most underserved neighborhoods.

JPMorgan Chase’s $10 million commitment to the Chicago Community Loan Fund and its Communities of Color Loan Program marks an important milestone in the effort to revitalize Chicago’s South and West Sides. Through this partnership, the bank is helping to ensure that affordable housing development becomes a reality for low-income communities, while also empowering Black and minority developers to play a key role in transforming their neighborhoods. As these projects take shape, they are expected to have a lasting impact on the economic and social fabric of the communities they serve, contributing to a more equitable and prosperous future for Chicago as a whole.