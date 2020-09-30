JPMorgan Chase Addresses Social, Economic Issues at Fifth Annual Women on the Move

Available to public for viewing October 1

The events of 2020 have hit women hard, particularly women of color, working moms and essential frontline workers. On Tuesday, September 29th, JPMorgan Chase hosted clients and partners around the world to address issues affecting women today, including the health and wealth crisis caused by the global pandemic and racial injustice.

The virtual event will reach women all over the world, and on October 1st, the firm will host an abridged version of Leadership Day for the public. Notable leaders joining Jamie Dimon and the JPMorgan Chase team will include Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, IBM Executive Chairman Ginni Rometty, Co-CEO of Ariel Investments Mellody Hobson, Starbucks COO Rosalind Brewer, WW International, Inc CEO Mindy Grossman, Founder & CEO of Love Squad, Peloton Instructor, and Host of Brooklyn Nets, Ally Love, among many others.

“There’s no room for silence or complacency in the current environment, and it’s critical that Women on the Move continues to support the professional, financial and health goals of all women through this event and other forums,” said Sam Saperstein, Managing Director of Women on the Move, JPMorgan Chase.

What’s Women on the Move?

JPMorgan Chase has long focused on empowering women employees. Women on the Move started as an internal, firm-wide program to empower the firm’s female employees to grow their careers. In 2018, JPMorgan Chase expanded the program to include female clients, customers and the communities we serve to:

Increase firm wide representation of women, especially women of color, including at both the mid-tenure and executive levels. In 2019, the firm promoted a record number of women to the two highest job titles at JPMC: Managing Director and Executive Director. That year, 50% of full-time analyst and associate offers in our banking and corporate functions also went to women.

including at both the mid-tenure and executive levels. In 2019, the firm promoted a record number of women to the two highest job titles at JPMC: Managing Director and Executive Director. That year, 50% of full-time analyst and associate offers in our banking and corporate functions also went to women. Support women-owned businesses and help those hit hardest by the pandemic. To date, the firm has committed $5 billion in lending to female small business owners, reaching the halfway point of our three-year commitment to lend $10 billion to women entrepreneurs by 2021. To support this goal, Chase for Business recently launched a free digital series called Navigating Your Cash Flow that provides small business owners with tools to improve their companies’ cash position and find new revenue streams.

and help those hit hardest by the pandemic. To date, the firm has committed $5 billion in lending to female small business owners, reaching the halfway point of our three-year commitment to lend $10 billion to women entrepreneurs by 2021. Improve women’s financial health by helping one million women make saving a priority and educating over 40,000 girls on financial health over the last two years. The firm has made this possible in the following ways: The Chase Autosave feature through both the web and mobile was rolled out in early 2019, and to date we have helped one million women save $1.8 billion. Through partnerships with Girls Inc., IGNITE, Barnard College and others, JPMorgan Chase has provided training to prepare young women and girls to make wise financial choices. JPMorgan Chase has also broadened its relationship with Girls Inc. to include other support amid COVID-19, for example, by providing technology to girls in need and developing virtual curriculums.

by helping one million women make saving a priority and educating over 40,000 girls on financial health over the last two years. The firm has made this possible in the following ways:

Investing in Women

JPMorgan Chase has invested $51 million in initiatives benefiting women over the last year. Sample investments include, SaverLife, a $2 million commitment supporting workers, predominantly women impacted by the COVID-19 crisis who need help building their savings; The Institute for Women’s Policy Research, a $500,000 commitment for new research on the gendered impact of the COVID-19 health crisis and ‘she-cession,’ with a focus on how women can return to work, navigate childcare challenges, and prepare themselves to succeed in our changing economy; and Compass Working Capital, a $500,000 investment to help predominantly female public housing residents in Boston, MA, in reducing debt, building savings and improving credit scores.

The firm has also offered enhanced work flexibility and expanded childcare options for employees through the pandemic. The firm is offering employees flexible work arrangements for jobs that can be done remotely. In addition, eligible employees receive access to services and discounts that assist with sourcing caregiving – including full-time and back-up childcare, as well as virtual tutors and learning pods.

