The moment it left his hands: With 3.3 seconds on the clock and LeBron James closing in, Bulls guard Josh Giddey (No. 3) launches a 47-foot heave from beyond half court as the United Center crowd holds its collective breath. See more photos below. (Photos by Marcus Robinson)

By Marcus Robinson, Crusader Photojournalist

The Chicago Bulls delivered one of the most astonishing finishes in recent NBA memory Thursday night, March 27, 2025, stunning the Los Angeles Lakers 119-117 in front of a roaring United Center crowd. With just 3.3 seconds left on the clock, Bulls guard Josh Giddey launched a 47-foot shot from beyond half-court—and sank it—as time expired, igniting a celebration that swept across the arena and left the Lakers in disbelief.

The Lakers had appeared to be in control, leading by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter and up 115-110 with just 12.6 seconds left. But a series of defensive breakdowns and critical turnovers allowed the Bulls to stage a miraculous comeback in the final moments.

It began with a corner three by Patrick Williams, narrowing the deficit to two points with 9.8 seconds remaining. On the ensuing inbounds play, LeBron James’ pass was picked off by Giddey, who immediately found Coby White for a wing three-pointer. In just six seconds, the Bulls had scored six points and taken a 116-115 lead.

Austin Reaves answered quickly for the Lakers, slicing through the Bulls’ defense for a go-ahead layup that gave Los Angeles a 117-116 advantage with only 3.3 seconds to play.

With no timeouts remaining, the Bulls inbounded to Williams, who fed the ball back to Giddey. Dribbling just past the half-court logo and with LeBron closing in, Giddey released the shot. As the buzzer sounded, the ball dropped through the net, setting off a moment of pure joy and disbelief in the arena.

From my vantage point under the basket, I captured the split-second the ball left Giddey’s fingertips and froze the expressions of stunned silence and shock—on both the Lakers bench and the thousands of fans who had braced for a Lakers win. That photograph told the whole story: jubilation, heartbreak, and history made in the blink of an eye.

Game Stats and Key Players

Josh Giddey was the undeniable star of the night, not just for his game-winning heave, but for delivering a triple-double: 25 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists. Coby White, who had been on a scoring tear in recent games, added 26 points, including the pivotal three that gave the Bulls the lead with 6.1 seconds left. Kevin Huerter contributed 21 points on 5-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc. Nikola Vucevic chipped in 14 points and eight rebounds, while Patrick Williams scored 11.

The Lakers were led by Austin Reaves, who had a game-high 30 points on 10-of-17 shooting. Luka Dončić added 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists, while LeBron James recorded 17 points and 12 assists but also committed a costly turnover in the final seconds.

Quarter-by-Quarter Breakdown

1st Quarter: Bulls 32 – Lakers 28

Bulls 32 – Lakers 28 2nd Quarter: Lakers stormed back, leading 60–56 at halftime

Lakers stormed back, leading 60–56 at halftime 3rd Quarter: Lakers extended the lead, going into the fourth ahead 86–75

Lakers extended the lead, going into the fourth ahead 86–75 4th Quarter: Bulls erupted for 44 points, overcoming an 18-point deficit

Final 30 Seconds Recap

0:27 – Reaves hits floater, Lakers lead 113–110

0:13 – Reaves sinks two free throws, 115–110

0:10 – Patrick Williams hits a corner 3, 115–113

0:09 – Giddey steals inbounds pass, assists White for 3, Bulls lead 116–115

0:03 – Reaves scores layup, Lakers retake lead 117–116

0:00 – Giddey hits half-court buzzer-beater, Bulls win 119–117

Bulls’ Momentum Continues

This game marked the Bulls’ ninth win in 11 games as they continue to surge in the Eastern Conference standings, climbing toward a play-in position. Chicago and Gary Crusader Publisher Dorothy R. Leavell rarely misses a Bulls’ game, with White being her favorite player. She said, “Since trading Zach LaVine and shaking off a six-game losing streak earlier in the season, the team has found new energy and identity led by the youthful backcourt of Giddey and White.”

This was the second win for Chicago over Los Angeles in the past week. In their previous matchup on March 22 at Crypto.com Arena, the Bulls routed the Lakers 146–115, marking the highest-scoring output of their season. That game also featured dominant performances from Giddey and White and signaled the Bulls’ upward trajectory.

The March 27 game wasn’t just a win. It was a statement—a defiant, chaotic, euphoric refusal to surrender. In a matter of seconds, the Bulls rewrote the script, leaving the Lakers dazed and the crowd breathless. And from behind my lens, I saw a city erupt—caught in that perfect, fleeting moment of basketball magic, said Marcus Robinson.

Since Thursday, March 27, the Bulls have lost by one point against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, March 29, halting a straight five-game winning streak.

Following the emotional high of their win against the Lakers, the Bulls hit the road and faced the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, March 31. Still reeling from their recent triumph, Chicago struggled to keep pace, falling 145–117 in a blowout loss.

They’ll look to regroup quickly with a back-to-back home game on Tuesday, April 1, when they host the Toronto Raptors at the United Center.

Sharon Fountain, Chicago Crusader Newspaper, contributed to this story.

Lakers forward battles inside: A Los Angeles Lakers player (No. 77) rises for a shot between Bulls defenders Zach Collins (No. 12) and Coby White (No. 0) during a tense first-half moment at the United Center. (Photo by Marcus Robinson)

Coby White on the attack: Bulls guard Coby White (No. 0) surveys the court as he pushes the ball past two Lakers defenders in a fast break opportunity. (Photo by Marcus Robinson)

Locked in: Coby White isolates against Lakers guard as the United Center crowd watches closely during the high-pressure fourth quarter. (Photo by Marcus Robinson)

Pushing the pace: Coby White dribbles in transition alongside Matas Buzelis, helping to spark the Bulls’ late-game rally against the Lakers. (Photo by Marcus Robinson)

Victory walk: Bulls guard Josh Giddey (No. 3) walks off the court with a towel draped around his neck, moments after sinking the jaw-dropping buzzer-beater that sealed Chicago’s 119–117 win. (Photo by Marcus Robinson)

LeBron threads the lane: Lakers star LeBron James maneuvers through the Bulls’ defense, surrounded by Matas Buzelis, Nikola Vucevic, and Julian Phillips during a second-half possession. (Photo by Marcus Robinson)

Pure magic: The ball sails through the hoop as time expires, completing one of the most improbable finishes in Bulls history—Giddey’s buzzer-beating miracle sends the Lakers home stunned and the crowd into a frenzy. (Photo by Marcus Robinson)