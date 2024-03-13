Josephinum Academy of the Sacred Heart to provide full tuition scholarships to freshman class

Josephinum Academy of the Sacred Heart

Through the generosity of its donors, Josephinum Academy of the Sacred Heart today announced that its THRIVE Scholarship program intends to cover the entire tuition bill for every qualifying incoming freshman for the 2024-2025 school year. It is a historic first for the 134-year-old all girls Catholic high school and will help alleviate financial pressures faced by families across Chicago. Up to 40 scholarships will be offered, which is the current enrollment maximum for the incoming class.

“We are so grateful to our donors to have this THRIVE Scholarship opportunity,” said Richard McMenamin, President of Josephinum Academy. “Access to a top-quality Catholic education should be open to young people regardless of their family’s resources. Those families interested in a private Catholic school education can now put Josephinum Academy at the top of their list. We know this will be of great interest to 8th grade girls and their families.”

The guidelines and specifications for accepting a THRIVE Scholarship center on the awarded student and their parent/guardian intentionally fulfilling requirements focusing on positive and active investment in the Josephinum community, goal setting, and leadership.

As the longest-standing all-girls Catholic school in the city of Chicago, Josephinum Academy delivers individualized student support, a challenging college-preparatory curriculum, and a robust variety of clubs and activities.

The THRIVE Scholarship expansion comes at a critical time for families seeking a Catholic school education. The recent expiration of the Illinois Invest in Kids tax credit scholarship program, which encouraged private donors to fund scholarships, has put a Catholic education out of reach for many families and even led to the closing of four Catholic schools across the region.

For current 8th grade students to qualify for the THRIVE Scholarship, they must be accepted to Josephinum, which requires a completed application packet, 7th and 8th grade school records, an online application and a submitted FACTS application.

Students are encouraged to have their applications submitted by March 17, 2024. The Josephinum Admissions office is available to answer questions at: [email protected] or 773-276-1261.