Joseph Williams seeks apology for campaign accusations post-election

Rep. Harper’s opponent continues community activism, youth mentorship

While the March 19 Presidential Primary Election has come and gone, Joseph G. Williams, 34, a father of six who ran against Representative Sonya Harper (D-6th), is calling for an apology from the incumbent, citing a number of allegations she made against him that he says are not true.

Harper, 42, won the election by 5,868 votes, or 73.8 percent to Williams’ 2,162 votes, or 26.92 percent.

Williams, executive director of the non-profit Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club and who was elected to the 7th District Police Council last year, says while he may have lost the election, he and his team are busy continuing to mentor youth at his organization, founded in 2017.

At the time he started the non-profit Williams said he was “pretty much homeless.” Yet he continued to mentor youth though he had few funds. “It was my outlet and a chance to get involved in the lives of children.”

Today, Williams said his organization has given away “20,000 to 50,000 diapers, over 1,000 coats” and rid the community of a house that was falling apart with squatters living there. Williams said because of his efforts, within 30 days the house was razed. “These are the things I am doing with almost no resources.”

Joseph G. Williams

Since starting the Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club, Williams said he now has 150 fathers mentoring youth in 15 schools. He and his staff provide literacy tutoring, aid students in increasing competency in school work, assist youth in developing self-esteem, provide social/emotional learning, and work with young people individually, mentoring the youth on a one-by-one basis. Williams also runs a free summer camp for the youth.

As a member of the 7th Police District Council of the Chicago Police Department, Williams said it gives him the opportunity to “help build relationships between the police and the community.

“We do safety as well,” he said, referring to his community activism which led to the removal of three cars from a vacant lot at 61st and Green where he said drugs were being sold. “I got those cars ticketed and towed in 24 hours. Now, children can safely play next to their homes.”

Williams said his active community involvement is the reason he doesn’t understand why Rep. Harper told the Chicago Crusader and C.R.O.E.-TV he was allegedly involved in dirty campaign tricks.

During a phone interview with Harper on Friday, March 8, 2024—more than 10 days before the election, Harper told the Chicago Crusader that Williams allegedly punched her campaign manager and followed her mother throughout the campaign. Harper also said her tires were slashed.

On March 15, 2024, during a C.R.O.E. TV show, Harper reiterated the alleged assault on her campaign manager and other acts of aggression toward her and her campaign workers.

Williams said nothing could be further from the truth.

“It is sad that she [Harper] would say these things knowing that she had no proof,” Williams stated. He said Harper won the race and he doesn’t know why she made the allegations against him.

“It doesn’t make sense,” he said.

When contacted by the Crusader, the Illinois State Police (ISP) clarified that Illinois Rep. Sonya Harper (D-6th) had reached out to ISP Governmental Affairs about harassment. However, because it was a local issue, ISP reached out to the local police department to connect them with Rep. Harper. Election complaints should be filed with the State Board of Elections.

Max Bever, director of Public Information for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, and Kellie Bartoli, spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department, said they could not find a record of Harper filing an election complaint.

“While losing this year Williams said, “I think we ran a race with integrity, and a race that gave people hope. It was a great race because we had a lot of first-time voters who came out. It was an amazing election.

“We knocked on over 3,000 doors,” he said.

“I have a wife and six children. We did a lot of phone banking. We worked with aldermen and built relationships with eight of the nine aldermen in the 31st District. We saw people come together.”

Referring to Harper’s overseeing agricultural issues for the state Williams said he supports this issue but what is needed more is someone to address the violence in the community, and reopen closed schools, turning them into mental health or community centers.

Williams said unity is the answer to a “thriving” community that addresses all these issues, including getting rid of drug hot spots which he says force working people to take another route. He felt he was the best candidate to unite the district.

Harper will face Republican Sean Dwyer, who in the primary received 461 votes, on November 5, 2024, for the general election.

Though Williams said his goal is to become a State Representative one day, he would not confirm if he will run again in 2026.