Jones: Secretary of State offers drive-thru service on King Drive

State Senator Emil Jones (D-Chicago) announced the driver services facility on Martin Luther King Drive on Chicago’s South Side is now offering drive-thru services for license plate sticker renewals only.

“Drive-thru services are great alternative to make sure drivers can still renew their license plate stickers in a safe way,” Jones said. “Residents who have access to the internet should still take advantage of the online services offered by the secretary of state’s office to reduce the amount of traffic at the facility.”

The facility, located at 9901 S. Martin Luther King Drive, will be open Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Credit cards and checks will be the only accepted forms of payment, and customers are required to wear masks.

Illinois residents with access to the internet can also renew their vehicle registration stickers and take advantage of other online services at www.cyberdriveillinois.com .

All expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended until June 1, 2021. The federal government has also extended the REAL ID deadline by one year. The deadline is now Oct. 1, 2021.