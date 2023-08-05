Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Join the celebration: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Coates, Inc. Mobile College and Career Office

The Coates, Inc. Mobile College and Career Office is open for business! Join us at our ribbon cutting ceremony at the J.W.A. Boys & Girls Club on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11:45 a.m.

Learn all about the college and career readiness services we provide as you take a tour of our mobile unit!

We can’t wait to travel all over the region igniting the dreams of the collegebound while delivering meaningful resources to those who are looking to launch or change careers!

GET ON THE BUS! We’ll see you soon!

Watch an interview with  Coates, Inc. CEO Catisha Toney:

 

Visit our website.

