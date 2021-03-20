Join Sixth Grace Presbyterian Church for its Women’s Day Celebration – March 21st

Two distinguished members of Sixth Grace Presbyterian Church, Dr. Carole Rene Collins-Ayanlaja and Elder Barbara J. “Adjoa” Baker, will be the keynote speakers for the 2021 Women’s Day celebration on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Although last year’s event was postponed, the celebration will take place this year via Zoom.

The pastor of Sixth Grace, Rev. Dr. David B. Thornton invites the public to this virtual event with the theme “20/21 Perfect Vision for God’s Works.” The focus of the theme is expected to inspire and strengthen participates with the faith and commitment needed to meet the unique challenges of our times with a vision for the future.

Dr. Carole Rene Colins-Ayanlaja is a lifelong Presbyterian and has been a member of Sixth Grace Presbyterian Church since 2011. Collins-Ayanlaja is honored to serve as a Deacon, Chair for the Christian Education Committee, and Teens engaged In Christian Knowledge (T.I.C.K.) She is currently Assistant Professor of Education Leadership Eastern Illinois University. She recently published an article: “African American Parents and Effective Parent Involvement Programs” on leadership practices essential for schools to engage Black families.

Elder Barbara J. “Adjoa” Baker has been active in Sixth Grace Presbyterian Church for over five decades. She is the Moderator of Sixth Grace Presbyterian Women and has traveled to Indonesia as a representative for the International Women’s Conference. She has served as Moderator of the Deacon Board and Moderator of Church & Society and is co-convener of the Evangelism and Outreach Committees. Baker has been an active publicist for many events in the church, and is an activist in her own community, diligently serving on N’COBRA, the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America, Chicago Chapter, and has led and participated in many marches and rallies against violence and racism.

To join the Zoom Women’s Day program visit: https://us02web.zoom.us. The Meeting ID is 893 0821 1381 and the Password is 935128.