JOIN SIGMA GAMMA RHO SORORITY, INC. IN COMMEMORATING 98 TRAILBLAZING YEARS OF SISTERHOOD, SCHOLARSHIP, AND SERVICE

On November 12, 2020, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. celebrated 98 years of sisterhood, scholarship, and service. As the organization and its 100,000 worldwide members honor the illustrious seven founders, we remember Sigma Gamma Rho’s “firsts” in history, including:

Sigma Gamma Rho member Hattie McDaniel was the first African American to win an Academy Award (Oscar)

Sigma Gamma Rho member Alice Allison Dunnigan was the first African American female journalist/correspondent to receive White House credentials and the first black female member of the Senate and House of Representatives press galleries

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. is the only historically African American sorority to be founded on a predominately White Campus (Butler University)

This Founders’ Day, Sigma Gamma Rho is celebrating all the organization has accomplished this year, including joining forces with Oprah Winfrey Network’s election initiative “OWN Your Vote” to mobilize women to make change; teaming with the NAACP for the“Get Out The Census” campaign to encourage the African American community to complete the census; partnering with Sisters Network, Inc., to provide free mammograms to underserved women in low income communities during Breast Cancer Awareness Month; and raising over $160,000 for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

