Johnson Publishing Company building revisited in dazzling new book

The office desks were gone. So was the exotic furniture and framed artwork. The space where the bustling cafeteria fed employees $1 dollar lunch meals was empty and silent. But the vacant interior spoke loudly to renowned photographer and Columbia College Professor Barbara Karant.

It was a building Karant never entered during its heyday, but what remained of the historic Johnson Publishing Company headquarters at 820 S. Michigan Avenue captured her imagination when she stepped inside for the first time.

When the building was sold in 2010 to her employer, Columbia College, Karant was allowed unlimited access to a world where Black celebrities and public figures once mingled with Ebony and Jet staff members in artistic interiors that came together like a painting.

To Karant, the vacant headquarters that had produced Ebony and Jet magazines was an 11-story blank canvas that left her visually enthralled. She discovered walls painted with vibrant colors, and bold designs. She took photos showing Johnson Publishing Company stripped bare amid its unique interiors that displayed the company’s promise, and ultimate demise, in a poetic and artistic way. Its mix of empty offices helped tell a bittersweet story of achievement and sadness.

The photography work offers a unique depiction of Johnson Publishing Company, one never told in this manner, until publication of Karant’s new 240-page coffee table hardcover book.

Titled 820 Ebony/Jet: Visions of the Johnson Publishing Company, an American Icon, the book provides a photographic tour of the interior of an iconic building many readers never visited. The book’s cover is wrapped in the orange and green psychedelic swirl designs of Ebony’s famous test kitchen, acquired in 2023 by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

The book also gives readers a glimpse of John H. Johnson’s style and taste in office design.

Photo of the historic Ebony Jet building vacant after being sold to Columbia College Chicago

To Karant, a row of exposed electrical outlets on the floor in the middle of a carpeted room said something to her. She photographed them, along with a fire extinguisher in a built-in cabinet covered with a leopard-pattern design.

One empty room with wall-to-wall carpet had orange and brown peacock designs covering a wall. Another room had X and diagonal patterns of purple, orange, brown and white covering both the walls and floor.

John H. Johnson launched his media empire after obtaining a $500 loan using his mother’s furniture as collateral, and $6,000 in subscriptions from his first publication, Negro Digest, according to The HistoryMakers. To buy an earlier property at 1820 S. Michigan Ave. in 1949, Johnson had posed as a janitor while his white friend negotiated with the white owner of that building, according to a 1980 interview Johnson gave The Washington Post.

Designed by John W. Moutoussamy, JPC headquarters at 820 S. Michigan is the first and only high-rise in downtown Chicago designed by an African American architect.

Johnson’s daughter, company Chairman Linda Johnson Rice, sold the building in 2010 to Columbia College. Under its ownership, the building, a Chicago landmark, remained vacant until 3L Real Estate bought it from Columbia College for $10 million in 2017. 3L Real Estate gutted the building and converted it into apartments.

Johnson Publishing Company sold Ebony and Jet magazines in 2016. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2019, and its extensive photo archive was subsequently sold at auction.

For its readers and former employees who loved the Johnson Publishing Company building, seeing the demolition of the building’s interiors was painful. But Karant’s book rekindles and preserves memories of an important era for both old and new generations of fans, especially those who have never been inside the landmark.

In an interview with the Chicago Crusader, Karant, who is white, said she was unfamiliar with Johnson Publishing Company’s history. She had never been inside the building before Columbia College bought it in 2010 for $8 million.

“I was always aware of the building, and I knew about the company and what had happened to it when I was working at Columbia. I scheduled a tour of the building at the end of 2012. It was a very informal event, and it was with someone from facilities. I thought the entire building was amazing and I was just dumbfounded. It was so glorious despite the fact the company was gone.

“What was really astonishing to me was to see they were so committed to this interior as part of their brand. Here was a time capsule of an interior that they had operated out of for years. It was part of their identity. The spirit of the company and level of creativity in that space.”

Karant told the Crusader Columbia College intended to turn Johnson’s sprawling 11th floor suite into a museum, and other floors into student offices. She said the long delays on those plans gave her more time to explore, document and photograph the vacant building’s interiors, from 2013 to 2015.

In 2018 she photographed the building’s exterior spaces after getting permission from its new owner 3L Real Estate, Karant said.

“I didn’t know where this was going to go when I started it,” Karant said. “I just started shooting there. And I was very fortunate that Columbia wasn’t sure what they were going to do with it. So, it gave me more time to shoot on and off.”

The author said she spent many days in the library and on the computer researching Johnson Publishing Company’s history and its people.

“The more I worked on this project, the more I realized I needed to know more about the company,” Karant said. “I live in South Shore and have a lot of Black friends. I learned a lot.”

During the project, Karant said Eunice Johnson’s desk and couch remained in her cream-and-honey painted office. Karant also had access to Johnson’s mirrored dressing rooms, and viewed distinctive wall treatments and the executive floor’s picture windows framing Lake Michigan and Grant Park.

The most elaborate room in the building was Johnson H. Johnson’s office, which occupied the entire 11th floor. It included a kitchen, dining room, living room, fitness center, an office and even a bedroom.

Sources told the Crusader when John H. Johnson was furnishing his office, his exquisite ebony colored office desk was so large it couldn’t fit into the building’s freight elevator. A helicopter delivered it directly to the 11th floor and workers brought it in through Johnson’ top floor sliding glass doors.

Karant said she had the chance to photograph John H. Johnson’s suite during the project for her book, but there were stipulations.

“There was an agreement with Johnson Publishing Company and I needed to get permission to shoot it,” Karant said.

The book does not include photos of Johnson’s private garage in the building’s basement, which held parking spaces for at least 12 cars. Karant said she viewed his garage but didn’t find the space “visually enthralling.”

During her writing project Karant had other experiences. “I got locked in the building 40 times. I would have to call security after being there 7 to 8 hours. It was a very unusual shoot to say the least. This was the longest project I experienced.”

The book includes photos of the Ebony test kitchen, located on the 10th floor. It was designed by renowned Palm Springs, California, designers Arthur Elrod and William Raiser.

Photo of the historic vacant Ebony Jet building

Its lime green and orange psychedelic swirls, vivid colors and distinctive laminate cabinetry made it perhaps the most photographed room in the building. The kitchen floor was solid orange, and the 26-by-13-foot kitchen had an island with a stove, a walled-in oven, refrigerator, and built in dishwashers and other appliances.

While photographing the kitchen, Karant said “everything in the kitchen was still intact. The can opener. Orange is my favorite color. I would have killed for a kitchen like that.

“The built-in pay phones were still there. The 10th floor was my favorite floor. It had these very interesting moveable walls that had doors in them. Anything built-in was still there.”

The test kitchen was the domain and office of Charlotte Lyons, Ebony’s food editor of 25 years. Lyons experimented and cooked dishes and had them photographed for the magazine’s food section.

Lyons has a copy of Karant’s book, which she loves.

She said of reading it, “It brought back a lot of memories. I remember all the good times when the company was thriving. It was very touching and sad because you know it’s not there anymore.”

Lyons told the Crusader, “I remember the parties, the people and the energy with all those bright colors. It was very touching for me to remember all the wonderful times and people. “

Near the test kitchen was the Johnson Publishing Company cafeteria where employees could buy lunch for $1. With high priced restaurants in the Loop, Johnson wanted lunch to be affordable for his employees. Karant supplements her book with photographs of Johnson Publishing Company’s time in the building, capturing a time when employees lunched in the cafeteria and fellowshipped in other places in the building.

The book succeeds most in showcasing the building’s interior as a work of art.

Tim Samuelson, Cultural Historian Emeritus, City of Chicago, said in a statement, “Few buildings tell the story of Chicago’s architecture, design and cultural history quite like the Johnson Publishing Company headquarters. Barbara Karant’s photographs capture the remarkable interplay between John W. Moutoussamy’s pioneering architecture and the exuberant interiors of Arthur Elrod and William Raiser.”

In addition to kitchen executive Lyons’ reflections, the book offers insightful comments from other former Johnson Publishing Company staffers, including CEO Desiree Rogers, Senior Editor Dr. Margena Christan and Charla Draper, who briefly served as food editor.

The book does not include comments from Chairman Linda Johnson Rice, who led the company after her father, John H. Johnson, died in 2005.