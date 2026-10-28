Johnny Gill to Headline Chicago Urban League’s 65th Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner

Peggy Montes and Larry Huggins to be honored as the organization celebrates 110 years of service to Chicago’s Black community.

CHICAGO — Grammy-nominated R&B superstar Johnny Gill will take center stage at the Chicago Urban League’s 65th Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at McCormick Place, bringing an evening of music, recognition and community celebration to one of Chicago’s most anticipated fundraising events.

The gala, held in the Skyline Ballroom, will also honor two prominent Chicago leaders whose decades of service have helped strengthen the city’s Black communities: Peggy Montes, founder of the Bronzeville Children’s Museum, and businessman and philanthropist Larry Huggins.

Comedian Damon Williams will serve as host for the evening.

This year’s celebration carries special significance as the Chicago Urban League marks its 110th anniversary. Under the theme “Our Voices. Our Democracy. Our Future.”, the event will recognize the importance of civic engagement, collective action and community leadership in shaping opportunities for future generations.

“For 110 years, the Chicago Urban League has stood with Black Chicagoans in the fight for opportunity, and this year’s Golden Fellowship Dinner celebrates the voices that have carried that work forward,” said Karen Freeman-Wilson, president and CEO of the Chicago Urban League.

“Peggy Montes and Larry Huggins have spent their lives building institutions and opportunities on the South Side, and we are proud to honor them on a night that Johnny Gill will help make unforgettable.”

Johnny Gill brings legendary R&B sound to Chicago

Gill, whose distinctive baritone voice has helped define contemporary R&B for more than four decades, will headline the evening’s entertainment.

The award-winning singer, songwriter and producer has earned two Grammy nominations and three Soul Train Music Awards during his celebrated career.

As a member of the legendary R&B group New Edition, Gill became part of one of the most influential vocal groups in modern music history. He also helped form the supergroup LSG alongside Gerald Levert and Keith Sweat.

His solo career includes unforgettable hits such as “My, My, My” and “Rub You the Right Way,” songs that remain favorites among R&B audiences.

His performance will add a musical highlight to an evening dedicated to recognizing leadership, service and the continuing contributions of Chicago’s African American community.

Honoring a lifetime of service

Among this year’s distinguished honorees is Peggy Montes, who will receive the Edwin C. “Bill” Berry Award.

A retired Chicago Public Schools educator, Montes founded the Bronzeville Children’s Museum in 1998, establishing what became the nation’s first African American children’s museum.

Through interactive exhibits and educational experiences, the museum has introduced generations of children to African American history, culture and achievements.

Montes also served as chairwoman of the DuSable Museum of African American History and played an important role in advancing the recognition of Women’s History Month in Chicago through her work with former Mayor Harold Washington’s Advisory Commission on Women’s Affairs.

Her decades of advocacy have helped preserve Black cultural heritage while expanding educational opportunities for children and families.

Business leader Larry Huggins will receive the Lester McKeever, Jr., Individual Service Award for his longstanding commitment to economic development, education and philanthropy.

Huggins is the founder, president and CEO of Riteway-Huggins Construction Services, a minority-owned general contracting company headquartered on Chicago’s South Side.

Beginning in 1975 as a painting and decorating business, the company grew into a major construction firm involved in significant regional developments, including projects at O’Hare International Airport and McCormick Place.

Raised in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, Huggins has remained committed to giving back to underserved communities.

He established Christmas in the Wards, originally known as Christmas in Englewood, to provide holiday assistance to families in need.

Huggins also co-founded the Chicago Football Classic Scholarship Fund, an initiative that has helped expand college opportunities for Chicago students.

Corporate leaders unite for a common mission

The 2026 Golden Fellowship Dinner will be co-chaired by Brett J. Hart, president of United Airlines, and Louis Carr, founder of WayMaker Media.

The event will also receive support from major corporate sponsors, including Northern Trust, ITW, Abbott, McDonald’s, Riley Safer Holmes and Cancila LLP, and iHeartMedia Chicago.

Their contributions help support the Chicago Urban League’s work in workforce development, entrepreneurship, housing, education and public policy.

For more than a century, the organization has worked to advance economic empowerment and social equity for African Americans throughout Chicago.

The Golden Fellowship Dinner remains a major fundraising initiative supporting those programs and services.

Last year’s event attracted more than 2,000 business executives, civic leaders, community advocates and supporters to McCormick Place.

Proceeds from the annual celebration help fund programs serving more than 15,000 Chicagoans each year.

An evening of celebration and purpose

The November 7 celebration will begin with a Champagne Reception at 6 p.m., followed by the Golden Fellowship Dinner and awards program at 7 p.m.

The evening will feature Gill’s musical performance, recognition of the honorees and a live paddle raise to generate additional support for the League’s programs.

An After Party will follow from 10 p.m. until midnight.

Individual tickets are $750 and include admission to the reception, dinner, awards program, entertainment and After Party.

Tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities are available at givebutter.com/GFD2026.

Additional information is available at chiul.org, or by contacting the Chicago Urban League’s Development team at [email protected] or 773-285-5800.

As the Chicago Urban League celebrates 110 years of advocacy and service, this year’s Golden Fellowship Dinner will serve as both a tribute to its historic legacy and a commitment to building a stronger future.

With distinguished honorees, corporate and community support, and a headline performance by one of R&B’s celebrated voices, the evening promises to bring together Chicago’s leaders in support of opportunity, empowerment and lasting change.