John W. Fountain among 2024 NABJ Salute to Excellence Winners

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) celebrated the achievements of outstanding Black journalists at their 2024 Salute to Excellence Awards gala held at the Hilton Chicago on August 3, 2024. Among the honorees was John W. Fountain, a renowned freelance columnist whose poignant essay, “Life as a Shadow,” earned him first place in the Newspaper Newsroom Staff of 50 & Below Commentary/Essay category.

With over 4,000 Black journalists attending the #NABJ24 Convention & Career Fair, the event honored 114 collegiate and professional journalists across various categories. Fountain’s award-winning piece, published in the December 23, 2023, issue of the Chicago Crusader Newspaper, delves deeply into his experiences as a Black man in America. In “Life as a Shadow,” Fountain stands on the corner of Ida B. Wells Drive and Wabash Avenue, reflecting on his lifelong journey through systemic racism, personal challenges, and the duality of being both seen and unseen in society.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected as a finalist in two categories for this year’s NABJ Salute to Excellence Award,” said Fountain. “There is something mighty special about being recognized for your work for us by us. Thank you, NABJ.”

Dorothy R. Leavell, publisher of the Chicago Crusader Newspaper, expressed pride in Fountain’s accomplishment. “We are incredibly proud to have published John’s powerful and evocative story,” Leavell said. “His work resonates deeply with our community, and it is an honor to see it recognized on such a prestigious platform.”

John W. Fountain, a native of Chicago’s West Side, has had a distinguished career spanning over 30 years. He has worked as a national correspondent for The New York Times and has been a staff writer at The Washington Post and the Chicago Tribune, where he served as the chief crime reporter. Fountain has also taught journalism as a visiting scholar at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, as a tenured full professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and currently at Roosevelt University.

Throughout his career, Fountain has chronicled the stories of Chicago, particularly its struggles with violence and systemic inequality. His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the Dallas Morning News, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Orlando Sentinel, and Crisis Magazine, among others. His essay, “The God Who Embraced Me,” was featured in NPR’s “This I Believe: The Personal Philosophies of Remarkable Men and Women.”

Fountain’s contributions to journalism have been widely recognized. He is a multiple recipient of the prestigious Peter Lisagor Award for Exemplary Journalism, having won in 2011, 2014, and 2016 for news columns or commentary. In 2012, he received the Illinois Associated Press Editors Association Award and the Chicago Journalists Association Sarah Brown Boyden Award for his column in the Chicago Sun-Times. His Sun-Times column was also awarded Best Column by the Illinois Press Association in 2014.

Fountain is also an accomplished author, with works including “True Vine: A Young Black Man’s Journey of Faith, Hope and Clarity” and “Dear Dad: Reflections on Fatherhood.” His inspirational story of rising from poverty on Chicago’s West Side to the heights of his profession is frequently shared at speaking engagements across the country.

The Chicago Crusader Newspaper, established in 1940, has long been a voice for the African American community, covering critical issues and championing civil rights. Under Leavell’s leadership, it continues to provide a platform for Black journalists to share their stories and perspectives, ensuring that topics often overlooked by mainstream media are given the attention they deserve.

The NABJ, headquartered at the University of Maryland-College Park, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for Black journalists and media professionals worldwide. With a membership of over 4,000, the NABJ provides programs, services, and networking opportunities to support the career development of its members and to promote diversity in the media industry.

The 2024 Salute to Excellence Awards gala highlighted the achievements of Black journalists who have made significant contributions to the field. For John W. Fountain, this recognition reaffirms his commitment to telling the stories that matter and giving voice to the experiences of Black Americans. As he continues to teach, write, and inspire, Fountain’s work remains a testament to the power of journalism in the fight for equity and justice.

Readers can view John W. Fountain’s award-winning essay, “Life as a Shadow,” on the Crusader’s website here.

To watch the 2024 NABJ awards gala online, visit this link.