Jet’s Pizza Chicago locations donate pizza to frontline workers

Buy a pizza, give a pizza!

Roseland and Ingalls Hospitals among recipients

Pizza lovers can help Jet’s Pizza feed those leading the fight against COVID-19 at several local charities and hospitals by purchasing a pizza for pickup or delivery

Looking to pay it forward to essential workers throughout Chicago, Jet’s Pizza, known for its Detroit-style pizza, is launching a new, “Buy A Pizza, Give A Pizza” initiative for guests to enjoy. For every large, regularly priced pizza purchased from select Jet’s Pizza’s Chicago locations on Mondays and Tuesdays through the end of April, the local stores will donate a pizza to one of the following organizations: Rush University Medical Center, University of Illinois Medical Center at Chicago, Illinois Masonic Hospital, Roseland Hospital, Ingalls Hospital, Common Pantry, Metropolitan Family Services, One Patient – Global Health Initiative, Catholic Charities and more.

Participating Jet’s Pizza Chicago locations include stores in Irving Park, Lakeview, Logan Square, River North, South Loop, West Loop and Wicker Park/Buck Town.

To participate, guests may place their order for contactless delivery or curbside pickup online or over the phone.

River North, 207 W. Superior St. (312-465-2280); Lakeview, 2811 N. Ashland Ave. (773-857-2080); West Loop, 1025 W. Madison St. (312-586-7290); Wicker Park/Buck Town, 1811 W. North Ave. (773-904-8283); and South Loop, 1144 S. Wabash Ave (773-249-6508).

Website: https://www.jetspizza.com/menu/pizza