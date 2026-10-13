“Jesus Land,” a Powerful Story of Family, Resilience and Survival

Based on Julia Scheeres’ New York Times bestselling memoir, “Jesus Land” is a deeply personal story of resilience, identity, family and survival, set against the backdrop of 1980s rural Indiana and a brutal reform school in the Dominican Republic.

The film follows a young girl and her adopted brother as they struggle to survive a childhood shaped by religious extremism, racism and abuse, while holding onto the bond that gives them hope.

“When I first read Julia Scheeres’ memoir, it resonated with me deeply. I grew up in that era and, like David, was the only person of color in my school. Like Julia, I also experienced the contrast between a rigid, traditional home and the world outside.

“The story captures the pain and confusion of adolescence, while exploring deeper themes of family, faith, identity, race, and resilience. I hope ‘Jesus Land’ reaches the right audiences and sparks meaningful conversations. We’re thrilled that ‘Jesus Land’ will have its World Premiere at the SOHO International Film Festival.” – Saila Kariat, Writer/Director, “Jesus Land.”

Juliette Lewis (as Ruth, the mother) and Ella Anderson (as Julia) star in this premiere. The film also stars Kristian Bruun (Orphan Black, The Recruit); Kelly Sullivan (The Young & the Restless, General Hospital); Xavier Jones (Chicago P.D., Extraction); Bryce Johnson, as the father Hank, (Pretty Little Liars, Popular) and Nikki Roumel (Ginny & Georgia).

I didn’t know what to expect from this film. The advertisement for Escuela Caribe, a harsh Christian boot camp in the Dominican Republic looked serene enough.

The white parents had one daughter and then adopted two young Black boys. There seemed to always be dissension in the home, as if the parents had adopted just for financial gain.

When the teenagers begin to rebel, their parents send them to Escuela Caribe, which doesn’t turn out to be this idyllic place. Ruth is so evil and disengaged—not just from the young Black boys, but toward Julia, too.

David, (Xavier Jones), the younger adopted brother, had been sent to the boot camp previously, and Julia committed petty crimes just so she could be sent there to join her brother. But little did she know what awaited her.

The other brother, Jermaine (Jackson Coppins), had already left home, but his life took a dangerous turn, without the injustices meted out at the camp.

Camp attendees (I call them members of the Troubled Teen Industry, a term by which they were described online) were forbidden to speak; they couldn’t enter a room without permission; they couldn’t eat without permission, etc.—all permission from a rogue male “warden” and a female accomplice. There is sexual abuse within the camp and horrible instances of punishment when the young men and women disobeyed.

Kristian Bruun, as Bruce, punishes a young man who disobeyed orders.

If one does an internet search, one could find out what happened long after David and Julia were finally sent home, against their mother’s wishes.

The World Premiere comes as part of the 17th annual SOHO International Film Festival, which runs October 7–13, celebrating independent filmmakers and cinematic voices from around the world.

The film is next set to premiere at LA Femme International Film