Jesús “Chuy” Garcia announces run for Chicago Mayor

Congressman Jesús “Chuy” García (IL-04) announced his campaign for Mayor of Chicago alongside local elected officials, community advocates, and neighbors on November 10, 2022. Pledging to work with Chicagoans to build a brighter future, García said he’s running because it’s time for “a mayor who will bring us together– instead of driving us apart.”

In his speech, Congressman García highlighted his proven track record of delivering for Chicagoans from his time working as a community organizer in Little Village to his current role serving as the Representative of Illinois’ 4th Congressional District. He emphasized that with his decades of experience combined with his bold vision for the future, he will chart a new path for the city. Local leaders stressed García’s dedication to his community and his commitment to bringing people from all walks of life together to create change.

“Jesús “Chuy” García has worked side-by-side in the movement for justice since the days of his youth in 1965. In Chicago–he has stood for voting rights. In Chicago – he has fought for affordable housing. He has stood up to police misconduct and worked to end the senseless violence that has taken so many lives. He fights for workers and first responders–and has lent his voice and energy to the fight for a living wage…Jesús “Chuy” García will be the next mayor of Chicago–one that is inclusive, just, fair, and works for all of us!” said Stephanie Gadlin, former Communications Director of the Chicago Teachers Union. “Chuy is a special kind of uniter. Chicago faces some tough challenges. But Chicago also has great opportunities we have not begun to touch. When Chuy brings people together things get done, not only to meet challenges but to create and grab hold of new opportunities as well. That’s what vision and leadership are all about. Everybody knows that Chicago politics is a contact sport. Well, Chuy doesn’t start fights, but he’s never shied away from one. He has been successful for more than 30 years because he gets things done, he builds relationships, and has never, not ever turned his back the people who make this city great,” said Edwin Eisendrath, former Alderman of the 43rd Ward, former CEO of Chicago Sun-Times. “Chicago needs someone who can bring us together while remaining committed to our values as a city. That’s why I stand with you today in support of Congressman García. From defending our diverse communities to ensuring we’re getting the equitable resources we deserve, he’s stood with us every step of the way,” said State Representative Theresa Mah (IL-24). “Chicago needs a mayor who has walked in the shoes of everyday Chicagoans. A mayor who has the experience in City Council, Springfield, and Washington, DC. A mayor who will bring us together and unite us– instead of driving us apart. I intend to be that mayor — a mayor for all who call this great city home. “That’s what this campaign is all about: building a brighter future for Chicago – together. So I’m asking you to join this coalition of believers ….Together, let’s get Chicago back on track! Together, let’s build a Chicago for all,” said Congressman Jesús “Chuy” García.

About Chuy for Chicago

Jesús “Chuy” García is the current Congressman of Illinois’ 4th Congressional District and the first Mexican-American elected to Congress from the Midwest.

For almost 40 years, Congressman García has been a progressive community leader and public servant in Chicago. Known for his extensive work fighting for workers’ rights, universal health care, the rights of immigrants, and criminal justice reform, Congressman García is a known and respected leader throughout Chicago.

When he was just 9 years old, Congressman García and his family moved from Mexico to Chicago and settled in Pilsen in 1965 and later Little Village, where he has lived for over 53 years.

Inspired by the diversity of Chicago’s neighborhoods and civil rights movements of the 1960s and 1970s, Congressman García joined local organizing movements for workers’ rights and community empowerment. In 1983, Congressman García co-founded the first Independent Organization in Chicago in partnership with labor organizers and political leader Rudy Lozano.

Congressman García’s election to the Chicago City Council in 1986 helped end the “Council Wars” and enabled Chicago’s first black mayor, Harold Washington, to usher in an era of progressive reforms. He was elected to the Illinois State Senate in 1992 becoming the first Mexican-American elected to the Illinois Legislature.

After serving in the Illinois Senate, Congressman García returned to community organizing and founded the Little Village Community Development Corporation (now known as Enlace Chicago). As Executive Director, he successfully fought for criminal justice reform, pro bono legal representation for immigrants, and more local public schools for communities on the Southwest side of Chicago.

In 2010, Congressman García was elected to the Cook County Board of Commissioners.

In 2018, he was elected U.S. Congressman for Illinois’ 4th Congressional District. Since taking office in 2019, he has served on the Financial Services Committee, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Natural Resources Committee. Congressman García and his wife, Evelyn, continue to reside in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood.

You can watch Congressman García’s launch video here .