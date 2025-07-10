Jesse Jackson Jr. considering bid for Congresswoman Kelly’s Seat 

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A decade after being released from prison for violating federal campaign laws, former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. is mounting a political comeback as he considers running for Congresswoman Robin Kelly’s 2nd Congressional District seat, the Chicago Crusader has learned.

Supporting Jackson are several prominent Black political leaders who are urging him to return to his old seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Jackson told the Chicago Crusader he is preparing to file the required paperwork.

He referred other questions to his director of communications, John Digles, who confirmed that Jackson is seriously considering running to replace Kelly, who is running for the U.S. Senate after Dick Durbin announced he will not seek a sixth term.

The move will be a big step for Jackson, who for years has been reluctant to return to public office as he remained in deep reflection of his life as the eldest son of Reverend Jesse Jackson. Out of the public spotlight, Jackson Jr. struggled to recover from emotional scars and personal challenges after his conviction in 2013 for using political campaign donations on lavish personal expenses.

Today, Jackson is seeking the same House of Representatives seat he held before his political career ended 12 years ago. In the last two years Jackson gradually returned to public life, briefly as host for radio station WVON 1690, and as a free man who lobbied unsuccessfully to receive a presidential pardon for his conviction.

With his sights on Kelly’s seat, Jackson appears to be making every move with caution. Digles said Jackson has spoken to political leaders and residents about his plans. But Jackson has yet to make an official statement confirming plans to run for Kelly’s seat. Sources say Jackson will decide in the coming weeks.

Digles, founder & CEO of public relations firm Ascent Strategy Group, said he is working with Jackson on “his discerning process. He’s talking to people in the district. He’s taking a thoughtful approach to this.

“His journey is very different than when he first took office. He’s spending a lot of time listening to people and praying with people, and in reflection.”

Sources told the Chicago Crusader that Jackson’s latest moves have nothing to do with his father. Those same sources said the political climate in Washington and the recent passage of President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” sparked Jackson’s interest to return to public office in Washington.

Though having a nationally prominent name, there are questions of whether big donors are willing to back Jackson should he decide to run. Sources said donors will be needed to fund campaign polls that show how Jackson will fare among voters. Donors usually back candidates who have poll numbers high enough for them to believe the candidate can win. Some think Jackson’s name alone may be enough to attract those donors.

Bearing his father’s name, Jesse Jackson Jr. was groomed to succeed Reverend Jesse Jackson before Jr.’s political career hit a wall in 2013. The spotlight has since shone on his younger brother Jonathan Jackson, 43, elected in 2022 to replace Congressman Bobby Rush in Illinois’ 1st Congressional District.

Rush is among the political figures who have urged Jackson to run. In a statement provided through Digles, Rush said, “Jesse Jackson, Jr. is a strong, proven voice, an accomplished legislator, and a passionate advocate for the marginalized and the forgotten American citizens of the Second Congressional District.

“His lifelong experiences as a social justice warrior and his multi-variegated accomplishments as a 17-year-long Member of Congress make Jesse Jackson, Jr. the most qualified and ready-made of all the candidates who have announced their candidacy for Congress in the Democratic Primary in 2026.

“The Democrats nationally need Jesse’s understanding, his wisdom, and his legislative prowess to stop the drifting Democratic Party message.”

Former Illinois State Senator and House of Hope Church Pastor Emeritus, James Meeks said, “Jesse Jackson Jr. delivered more than $986,000,000 to the people of the Second Congressional District over 17 years in Congress and it is well documented.

“During the Financial Crisis, Jesse Jackson, Jr. was a voice of reason for how bailouts could shortchange his constituents and working Americans across the country. He brought balance to those decisions. What’s happening in D.C. right now with the Big Budget Bill reminds me of those days. Jesse would be a powerful conscience in Congress. I’ve called to encourage him to consider another run in the 2nd Congressional District. “

Cook County Commissioner Dr. Kisha McCaskill (5th District) said, “As Congresswoman Kelly explores new goals, it underscores the importance of having a 2nd Congressional District representative with certain key qualities—resilience, intelligence, and the ability to deliver results.

“The role requires someone who can stand up for constituents and fight for their needs. Historically, figures like Jesse Jackson, Jr. exemplified these traits. He was known for his toughness, dedication, invaluable knowledge, and effectiveness in securing federal funding for his district.”

In a press release titled, “Run, Jesse, Run,” Jackson also received statements of support from N’DIGO Publisher Hermene Hartman, Calumet Mayor Thaddeus Jones, and Tami L Martin, who chaired Jackson’s political campaign for Congress between 1995 and 2012.

Jackson served in the 2nd District of the U.S. House of Representatives for 17 years until he resigned in 2012. At the time of his resignation, Jackson Jr. cited mental and physical health concerns during a federal investigation, and a separate House Ethics Committee probe into whether he bribed then-Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich to be appointed to the U.S. Senate seat previously held by former President Barack Obama.

Jackson later pleaded guilty to federal charges for violating campaign finance laws.

Prosecutors said Jackson and his former wife, Sandi Jackson, spent $750,000 in political campaign funds on lavish items and expenses, including jewelry, celebrity memorabilia, furniture, and a home renovation project. Sandi Jackson was sentenced to one year in prison after she pleaded guilty to tax fraud. Jesse Jackson Jr. spent nearly two years in federal prison. He was released in 2015.