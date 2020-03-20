Jesse Brown VA implements screenings, other precautions

While the Centers for Disease Control still considers COVID-19 to be a low threat to the general American public, Jesse Brown VA would like to take precautionary measures for the health and well-being of our Veterans, staff and visitors. As part of this process, no visitors will be allowed in the Community Living Center nursing homes, and everyone who enters the campus will be screened. Patients are advised to allow extra time for their appointments.

Per Centers for Disease Control guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others. Employees will have to show their badges for entry. Veterans and visitors will also be screened at our Auburn-Gresham, Chicago Heights, Crown Point and Lakeside Clinics.

Veterans with symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath, should call the nurse triage line at 1-888-569-5282 for more information before visiting the medical center or their clinic. When applicable, Jesse Brown will convert face-to-face to Telehealth appointments that can be conducted remotely.

Additionally, events will be cancelled over the next 30 days to reduce foot traffic in the medical center. We will continue any scheduled virtual events. Please check www.chicago.va.gov and our social media pages for updates.

Acting Medical Center Director Christine Kleckner, said “We want to take all the steps necessary to protect Veterans, visitors and staff while we continue to deliver quality care to our Veterans.”

Veterans and staff are encouraged to take every day preventative actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.

For more information about the Coronavirus, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.