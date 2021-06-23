Jesse Brown promotes whole health for veterans

On Saturday, June 12, Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs Medical Center (JBVAMC) joined the America’s Heroes Group radio show to discuss the benefits of a holistic approach to care. The guest from Jesse Brown was Dr. Caroline Wilkerson, Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine. A Navy veteran, she is living her professional dream, serving fellow veterans at Jesse Brown for the last three years. In the Navy, she served as a Russian and Chinese language analyst.

Dr. Wilkerson joined Dr. Damon Arnold on WVON to discuss how the VA’s whole health approach helps veterans, and what Jesse Brown is doing to integrate the whole health philosophy into the delivery of care.

Wilkerson said that the VA has worked to give health care providers more time in their schedules to spend with patients and better understand their needs. This gives veterans the opportunity for their first primary care appointment to be a full hour. These longer initial appointments help providers create customized care plans for veteran patients.

“No one has ever explained this to me before,” is an often repeated phrase Wilkerson says she hears from veterans.

Wilkerson explained the goal is to move away from a “pill for every ill” school of thought to a whole health way of thinking.

This can only be done, though, when health care providers understand the challenges many patients have when it comes to getting healthy. For example, a doctor advising a patient to go for a walk after dinner is not helpful when the patient’s neighborhood may not be a safe place in which to walk. That is why VA doctors are working to better understand the whole patient so the patients can reach a place of whole health.

“Context does matter,” said Arnold.

Veterans not enrolled in the VA health care system can complete an application for health care at www.chicago.va.gov under “Become a Patient” or call 877-222-8387 to apply by phone.

About the Jesse Brown VA: Jesse Brown VAMC, located near downtown Chicago consists of a 220-bed acute care facility and operates four community-based outpatient clinics in Auburn Gresham, Lakeside, Chicago Heights, and Crown Point, IN. Jesse Brown VAMC provides care to enrolled veterans who reside in the City of Chicago, Cook County, and six counties in northwestern Indiana.