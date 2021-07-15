Jesse Brown Promotes Mental Health for Veterans

As we move through the pandemic, Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs Medical Center (JBVAMC) joined the America’s Heroes Group radio show to discuss mental health issues on Saturday, July 10. Dr. John Korpics from Jesse Brown was the show’s guest.

Dr. Korpics is the Director of the Mental Health Service Line at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center. A psychiatrist appointed at the University of Illinois at Chicago and Northwestern University, he is a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, and a Councilor of the Illinois Psychiatric Society. He has worked with veterans for more than 15 years.

“Certainly, it’s been stressing for all of us, and within the population of veterans that I see, we’ve seen increasing rates of substance abuse and depression and anxiety,” said Korpics. “But, at the same time, coming out of this, I think there’s a lot to be optimistic about and hopeful.”

For many people, the biggest challenge in getting help with mental health is the stigma associated with mental illness. That stigma is changing, though.

“Mental illness is a bio/psycho/social problem, so it’s multi-factorial… It’s interaction with your environment,” said Korpics. “The important thing is not to feel stigmatized about seeking treatment and admitting that you’re not okay.”

Korpics explained that VA is working to build coalitions to help veterans. VA has resources available to help veterans and caregivers of veterans with any mental health questions, concerns, or issues they may have. And the consequences of not getting help from VA can be catastrophic.

“Two-thirds of those [veteran] suicides occur among veterans that are not connected to VA treatment, so one of the best things we can do is get a veteran to come in the door and meet with us and see all that their benefits have to offer,” said Korpics.

Jesse Brown is working to maintain veteran preferences in treatment methods as we transition out of the most challenging part of the pandemic period. Currently, about one-third of patient mental health appointments are in person, about one-third by telephone, and about one-third are by VA Video Connect, which is the VA’s secure video patient experience.

Veterans who need help with their mental health can visit [www.chicago.va.gov/services/Mental_Health.asp], or [www.mentalhealth.gov], or call (312) 569-8387 to learn more about services available and get the help they need.

Veterans who need urgent help should call (800) 273-8255, text 838255, or visit [www.veteranscrisisline.net] to immediately contact a qualified responder with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Visit [https://fb.watch/v/auPCQUT75/] to listen to the entire podcast with Dr. Damon Arnold, the show host, and Dr. John Korpics.

About the Jesse Brown VA: Jesse Brown VAMC, which is located near downtown Chicago, consists of a 220-bed acute care facility and operates four community-based outpatient clinics in Auburn Gresham, Lakeside, Chicago Heights, and Crown Point, IN. Jesse Brown VAMC provides care to enrolled veterans who reside in the city of Chicago, Cook County, and six counties in northwestern Indiana.