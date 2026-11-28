Over the past 10 of the 20 years “Jersey Boys” has been running and touring, I have seen it at least four times. Every time has been an exciting and enjoyable experience, but this production playing at Broadway in Chicago’s CIBC Theatre is probably one of my favorite casts so far.

“Jersey Boys” is the behind-the-music true story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Four young guys singing under a streetlight in Jersey, thanks to the falsetto of a 16-year-old kid named Frankie, developed a sound different from everyone else. “Jersey Boys” gives the good, the bad and the ugly of the group’s rise to fame.

The actors in this production are phenomenal, not just the main characters, but the supporting cast as well. Coby Oram as Frankie Valli sounds so much like Frankie (yes, some of us are old enough to have heard Frankie) that it is scary. Harry Sperduto as Tommy DeVito is the bad boy with dreams of being in control of his life and making it big. He plays it in such a way that you don’t know whether to dislike him, feel sorry for him or just accept that it is the way he is.

I had the wonderful opportunity to have a conversation with Nicholas Dion Reese. He plays many characters in the production, but each time he steps on stage, he is a standout. Nicholas joined the cast in August and has already sealed his place among them. He told me he is loving his experience and that he is still finding things new and exciting.

Don’t be fooled, Nicholas has a high-octave voice himself, and he kicks off the show rapping in French to a rendition of “Oh What a Night” called “Ces Soirées-Là.” I had to ask him if he knew French before the show, and he responded that he took a little in high school and, in college, sang a little in the language, but rapping was a lot different.

The cast of “Jersey Boys” brings the music and story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to life during the musical’s 20th anniversary tour. (All photos by Jeremy Daniel)

He went on to say, “Obviously it’s a song that happens, so you have to do that due diligence, but it is something trying to rap in another language where the syllables are kind of what makes the rap and the flow. And when they’re all off of what you expect, it’s quite frightening. That has been a very tangible marker I’ve been able to use for myself to see my progress in the show.”

“Jersey Boys” is funny, energetic and enlightening about the behind-the-scenes successes and downfalls of the group. The best part is singing along to all the songs and the memories each one brings to mind.

I give “Jersey Boys,” the 20th anniversary tour, 4 out of 5 winks of the EYE.

Until next time, keep your EYE to the sky!