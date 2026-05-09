Jerry Williams captures Democratic Lake County Sheriff nomination

Jerry Williams captured the Democratic nomination for Lake County Sheriff Tuesday night after defeating five opponents in one of the county’s most competitive and closely watched primary races, according to unofficial results with all 336 precincts reporting.

Williams, a Gary native and 33-year veteran of the Indiana State Police, received 10,137 votes, or 26.16 percent of ballots cast in the Democratic sheriff’s race.

St. John Police Chief Steven Flores finished second with 8,448 votes, followed by Edward Jenkins with 6,916 votes and former ATF agent Jason Gore with 6,881votes. Maria Garcia Trajkovich received 5,174 votes, while Jack “John Gregory” Sanchez received 1,187 votes.

Williams declared victory late Tuesday after campaigning across Lake County for more than two years on a platform centered on professionalism, accountability, transparency and public safety reform.

“It was totally a team win based on our platform and really wanting to get our message out there about doing something bigger than ourselves,” Williams said following the election. “The voters obviously agreed with it.”

Williams currently serves as commander of the Indiana State Police Capitol Police Division in Indianapolis, where he oversees security operations involving state government facilities and lawmakers. During the campaign, supporters frequently highlighted his law enforcement management experience and leadership background.

The sheriff’s race drew countywide attention because the office oversees jail operations, courthouse security, inmate transportation and numerous county law enforcement functions.

Williams campaigned on plans to improve conditions at the Lake County Jail, increase staffing, strengthen financial oversight and restore public confidence in the sheriff’s department. He also proposed policies aimed at limiting political involvement within the department.

If elected in November, Williams said he intends to prohibit sheriff’s department employees from participating in sheriff campaign activities and focus on improving transparency and fiscal accountability within the office.

Williams is expected to face Republican nominee David K. Crane Jr. in the November general election. Crane ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

The sheriff’s race was widely viewed as one of the most important contests on the Democratic primary ballot because the office plays a major role in overseeing public safety operations throughout Lake County. In addition to operating the county jail, the sheriff’s department is responsible for courthouse security, inmate transportation and assisting with law enforcement coordination across multiple communities.

Throughout the campaign, candidates discussed concerns involving staffing shortages, jail conditions, departmental morale and public trust in law enforcement leadership. Williams repeatedly emphasized his management experience with the Indiana State Police and said his administration would focus on professionalism, fiscal accountability and stronger relationships with communities across Lake County.

Political observers also noted that Democratic primary races in Lake County often carry added significance because of the county’s longstanding Democratic voting history. In many countywide races, Democratic nominees frequently enter the November general election with a substantial political advantage.

Several other Democratic primary races involving Gary-area candidates also produced significant results Tuesday night.

Gary Common Council member Darren Washington defeated incumbent Ronald (Ron) G Brewer, Sr in the Democratic primary for Lake County Council District 2. Washington received 2,394 votes, or 38.26 percent, while Brewer finished third with 1,069 votes. Toya Smith placed second with 1,469 votes.

In another closely watched race, Gary Sixth District Councilman Dwight Williams won the Democratic nomination for Lake County Council District 3. Williams received 1,447 votes, defeating Glenn Johnson, who received 1,285 votes.

Meanwhile, Frank J. Mrvan overwhelmingly won renomination in Indiana’s 1st Congressional District Democratic primary. Mrvan received 30,702 votes, or 80.37 percent, defeating challenger LaVetta Sparks-Wade, who received 7,501 votes. Mrvan is expected to face Republican nominee Barb Regnitz in the November general election. Regnitz won the Republican primary with 6,781 votes.

Unofficial results remain pending certification by the Lake County Election Board.

The Gary411News and David Denson contributed to the story.