Jennifer Welch to step down as planned Parenthood of Illinois president and CEO after over 7 years of leadership

Planned Parenthood of Illinois

CHICAGO – Planned Parenthood of Illinois (PPIL) today announced its President and CEO Jennifer Welch will step down from her role after over 7 years of dedicated service.

PPIL Chief Financial Officer Tonya Tucker will serve as interim CEO to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of operations as the organization initiates a national search for a new CEO.

Among Welch’s key roles during her tenure, she led the organization during the first Trump Administration, steered PPIL through the Covid-19 pandemic and actively prepared PPIL for the overturning of Roe v. Wade to welcome patients from all over the country

Welch will also transition from the role as President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Illinois Action, the 501(c)(4) political advocacy arm of PPIL. Welch led PPIA’s successful advocacy to pass state legislation to codify protections for patients and providers in Illinois to maintain access to reproductive healthcare in light of the Supreme Court’s 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade with the Dobbs decision.

“On behalf of the board, we thank Jennifer for her years of service and steadfast dedication to Planned Parenthood of Illinois’ mission during such a fractious, difficult time for our organization and our affiliates,” PPIL Board Chair Arielle Rodriguez Maffei said. “We are committed to an efficient but thorough search process to ensure we identify the most capable candidate to take on the leadership role at this time of great adversity. In the interim, I know Tonya, with her financial acumen and extensive organizational management skills, is well suited to take on this role and ensure that we remain keenly focused on continuing to deliver the best of care for our patients.”

Maffei added: “I am deeply grateful for our talented, dedicated professionals committed to our critical mission to protect reproductive rights. As we look ahead, I know the next chapter for the organization will continue to be extremely challenging And I know Tonya will provide a steady hand and strong financial stewardship to transition our team amid such a dynamic period. Most importantly, I know our patients will continue to receive the same first-rate care they’ve come to expect from our caregivers.”

“I am honored to take on this leadership role and work with our dedicated staff and Board of Directors to maintain stability and prepare for a seamless transition to permanent leadership,” said Tucker. “As we navigate a challenging operational environment marked by increased demand for services and evolving financial pressures, my priority is to ensure that PPIL remains a strong, resilient organization that continues to deliver high-quality essential care to our patients.”

To conduct its search, PPIL’s Board of Directors has enlisted Koya Partners, a renowned search firm dedicated to mission-driven leadership, to partner with its CEO search committee. Interested candidates should direct their inquiries to the Koya team at [email protected].