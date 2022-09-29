Jeffery Cain of Gary dies at 52

Former Gary resident Jeffery Cain passed quietly from a heart-related issue on August 6, 2022. He was 52.

Cain was born October 4, 1970, the second of four children of Nathaniel and Jacqueline Cain. He was baptized at an early age at St. Timothy Community Church by Reverend Dr. Robert Lowery and was known as a man of faith who always understood who he was.

A product of the Gary School System, Cain graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1989. Following graduation, Cain chose to serve his country and joined the U.S. Navy. After completing a tour of duty in the Middle East he received an Honorable Discharge.

Following military service Cain joined his father in the family-owned automobile business, Tyson Lincoln Mercury and Tyson Ford; he worked for several years as a sales executive.

Always up for an adventure, Jeff and his wife Bettina moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where he was able to explore another career, acting. With many movies and television shows being filmed in Atlanta, Cain became a much sought out extra.

It is said Cain constantly encouraged everyone to live their lives fully and unapologetically.

He is survived by his wife Bettina Cain (Atlanta, GA); parents Nathaniel and Jacqueline Cain; brother Fredrick Leon Cain (Chantel), Portage, IN; sister Natalie (Bernard) Carter, Winfield, IN; five children, Anthony (Victoria) Cain, Las Vegas, NV; Bianca Cain, Las Vegas, NV; Joshua Cain, Hobart, IN; and Justin Cain, Merrillville, IN; and nine grandchildren, Anthony Cain Jr.; Leah Phelps; Nathaniel Cain; Olivia Cain; Mia Cole; Alayah Cain of Las Vegas, NV; Maya Cain of Michigan City, IN; Kymani Higgins; and Kobe Bell of Atlanta, GA.