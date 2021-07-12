Jazzin’ Returns at Shedd Aquarium for Five Exciting Evenings

The Shedd Aquarium recently announced the highly anticipated return of Jazzin’ at the Shedd, an evening event series punctuated by live, local jazz talent, unbelievable animal moments and fantastic city skyline and firework views. The limited series will include five Wednesday evening events starting Wednesday, August 4 and ending on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

As a “thank you” for their continued support, Shedd Aquarium members get early access to secure tickets beginning July 7. The general public can grab tickets starting Thursday, July 8. Anyone interested in gaining early access or supporting Shedd year-round can purchase a membership here. Shedd Aquarium members enjoy free admission all year, meaning boundless opportunities to float among the spotted moon jellies and touch the silky backs of cownose rays.

Guests are required to purchase tickets ahead of time for Jazzin’, as these evenings are expected to sell out. Learn more about what to expect and how to plan for an evening at Jazzin’ by visiting the aquarium’s Plan a Visit page.

“We know there are limited opportunities to enjoy live jazz music this year – and only one opportunity that allows you to do it while taking in Chicago’s incredible lakefront, so we are thrilled to be able to bring back Jazzin’ at the Shedd,” said Meghan Curran, chief marketing and experience officer at Shedd Aquarium. “Following a year marked with challenges for us all, we could not be more excited to welcome everyone back to celebrate the aquatic animal world and the summer toget- her.”

Anyone interested in an up-close animal experience as part of their visit during Jazzin’ will also have an opportunity to upgrade their ticket with a special penguin encounter for an added fee. These intimate encounters begin at 5:30 p.m. that evening and allow penguin fans a chance to learn from the people who care for the birds every day, ask questions and snap a photo with one of the Shedd penguins

Some bands that will be playing through the limited Jazzin’ series include Detour JazFunk and Bob Davis Trio among others.

Food and drink will be available for purchase throughout the evening, and guests can wander through the galleries with a cocktail in hand, coming eye-to-eye with aquatic species from blacktip reef sharks to rescued southern sea otters.

Purchasing a ticket to the aquarium supports Shedd’s continued mission to better understand the aquatic animal world. This support also helps the aquarium recover from the financial impacts of COVID-19.

The John G. Shedd Aquarium in Chicago sparks compassion, curiosity and conservation for the aquatic animal world. It is home to 32,000 aquatic animals representing 1,500 species of fishes, reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, birds and mammals from waters around the globe. The Shedd is a recognized leader in animal care, conservation education and research. An accredited member of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA), the organization is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution and supported by the people of Chicago, the State of Illinois and the Chicago Park District. For more information about the John G. Shedd Aquarium visit: www.sheddaquarium.org.