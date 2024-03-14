Jazz musicians Billy and Renee’ Miles-Foster co-recipients of the KHEF’s Merit of Distinction Award

PICTURED L-R: Renee’ Miles-Foster and Billy Miles-Foster

The Katie Hall Educational Foundation, Inc. will honor renowned and respected Gary jazz pianist, Billy Foster and his jazz vocalist wife, Renee’ Miles-Foster with its 2024 Merit of Distinction Award.

Foster is a composer, educator, and producer who has been an active professional musician for the past 35 years. He has performed across the U.S. with others, as well as with his own groups. He has written and produced recordings with both the “Billy Foster and Audio” and the “Billy Foster Trio.”

Foster is a featured soloist on two of guitarist Henry Johnson’s CDs on MCA records. His work as a pianist and composer with the “Valparaiso University Faculty Jazz Trio” can be heard on the CDs, “CDs For The Moment” and the 2010 recording “Journey” Foster has also written and produced music for several television commercials.

As an educator, Billy Foster retired after 35 years as a music teacher in the Gary Community School Corporation. He served as a jazz piano instructor at Valparaiso University from 1980-2014. While in this capacity he conducted many jazz clinics, lectures, and educational performances. Additionally, he has served on the Indiana Arts Commission Advisory Panel for 3 years.

Foster received his Bachelor of Science from Defiance College and a Master of Music from Roosevelt University with additional study at New York University. He has studied with famed jazz pianist, Jaki Byard. Currently, Foster teaches piano and Jazz History at Indiana University Northwest.

Over his distinguished career, Mr. Foster has played concerts with luminaries such as Art Farmer, James Moody, Slide Hampton, Jimmy Heath, Ernie Watts, Tom Harrell, Red Rodney, Jon Faddis, George Coleman, Bobby Watson and many other jazz greats.

The Billy Foster Trio, featuring vocalist Renee’ Miles-Foster, plays jazz styles from Duke Ellington to Billie Holiday with original material being highlighted.

Renee’ Miles-Foster began singing at an early age. Influenced by the sounds of her parents lovingly sharing their radio and albums with jazz music of which they both enjoyed and collected. Showcasing prolific American jazz giants of the 40s, 50s, and 60s. Presenting the significant and copious contributions and sheer genius of the men and women who created, sacrificed and preformed jazz. Offering to the world African American history with America’s only indigenous art form–jazz. The expansive musical catalog of recordings played along with the entertaining expertise of Chicago, Illinois, disk jockey, Daddy-O’ Dalie educated generations of listeners.

Renee’ absorbed the wonderful artistry of Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Mahalia Jackson, Johnny Hartman, and Billy Holiday to name just a few!

Family and friends encouraged her studies in music and the arts. After graduation, she enrolled in the Indiana University Northwest campus and later transferred to the Indiana University Bloomington campus. Miles-Foster was awarded a scholarship from the African American Studies Department allowing her to further her studies in gospel and spiritual music at Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia, with the renowned Dr. Wendell Whalum.

Renee’s vocal techniques were polished under the tutelage of Eva Brooks cherished mentor and confidante, Donald Thompson, Raleigh Williams, Ralph Klapis, and Earline Owens.

Renee’ Miles-Foster has advanced her professional career and has been blessed with the opportunity to branch into many wonderful and life-changing settings. As a professional vocalist, Renee’ excelled in singing jazz, gospel and spiritual music. Her extensive travel throughout the mid-west, country and abroad, allowed her to garner the privilege to continue traveling and performing with renowned artists of the highest caliber.

As protégé of the internationally acclaimed diva Donna Hightower, she was invited to travel abroad to Munich and Frankfurt, Germany, and Switzerland.

Performing concerts, events, educational programs, workshops, and jazz vespers for over forty (40) years with Billy Foster and his Trio. Inspired by Etta Jones, Houston Person, Sonny Phillips, Louie Bellson, Michael Wolff, William Marshall, Madam C. J. Walker, Paul Roberson, Dr. Margaret Burroughs, as well as Willie Pearl Holbert Miles and Eddie Miles Sr. her parents.

A dear friend and mentor, Charlena Taylor, former educator, community advocate and columnist for the Gary Info Newspaper, said, “Renee’s talents enlighten others that soon realize that they are in the presence of a genius–who is both engaging and also a visionary.”

Her past personal and professional experience has allowed her to be inclusive of all races, cultures, traditions, lifestyles religions, and beliefs. Pride, passion and professionalism have been crucial tools throughout her career.

Most recently, Renee’ Miles-Foster performed the vocals on “Love Wins,” a spiritual song written by Deacon Emeritus Attorney John Henry Hall, Ed.D., LL.M. of the Katie Hall Educational Foundation, Inc. The music for the song, “Love Wins” was composed by Billy Foster, and recently made its world premiere debut at the historic Van Buren Missionary Baptist Church.

The other 2024 recipients of the Merit of Distinction Award are Attorney Haneefah Khaaliq, Executive Director, City of Gary, Indiana Human Relations Commission and Tamie Dixon-Tatum, BS, MPA, MLS, Director, Civil/Human Rights, Title VI Coordinator, City of Anderson, Indiana.

Some of the past recipients of the Merit of Distinction Award are the Honorable Vernon G. Smith, Indiana State Representative, District 14; Attorneys Michael E. and Shelice R. Tolbert, Tolbert & Tolbert, LLC; Attorney Robert L. Lewis, Robert L. Lewis and Associates; and Robert D. Rucker (retired), Associate Justice, Indiana Supreme Court, among other distinguished individuals.

The 11th Annual Katie Hall Public Service Awards Luncheon will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at St. Timothy Community Church, 25th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary. The VIP Reception will begin at Noon and the Luncheon Program will begin at 1 PM in the afternoon. Admission is $100 per person. For more information, contact Junifer Hall at [email protected] or the Law Office of Attorney John Henry Hall, Ed.D., LL.M. at (219) 883-7711. The event co-sponsor is Indiana University Northwest.