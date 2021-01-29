Jazz Master Ramsey Lewis announces second season of “Saturday Salon” on StageIt

By Raymond Ward, The New 411

GRAMMY® Award-winning pianist and NEA Jazz Master Ramsey Lewis continues his live streaming ticketed solo performances with a second season of twelve shows announced for 2021. The “Saturday Salon” will take place on the last Saturday of every month and feature a 60-minute performance at 1:00 p.m., Central Time.

Lewis will provide audiences with an exclusive concert experience streaming on Stageit. The ticketed online platform, StageIt, is one of the most respected platforms in the business and is being utilized by artists such as GRAMMY® Award-nominees Sara Bareilles and Rage Against The Machine/Springsteen collaborator Tom Morello, recent Golden Globe “Best Original Song” winner Common, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Daryl Hall and GRAMMY® Award-winner Jason Mraz. Tickets are $20 per show and on sale at [StageIt.com/RamseyLewis]. Season passes are also available for purchase until January 30 for $200.

A portion of the proceeds from each performance will benefit The Jazz Foundation of America. The JFA is one of the leading non-profit organizations focused on aiding jazz musicians in this international time of need. Every aspect of the music industry has been impacted by COVID-19 and the JFA is focused on providing much needed emergency, health, housing and job assistance to jazz musicians who have lost a large portion of their income due to a lack of live performances.

Ramsey recently said, “Throughout my career people have always been there to help me. Now that I’ve retired from touring, my wife Jan and I thought since I’m still playing every day, anyway, why not share it with my fans and help those in need.”

Here is list of the first six shows for Ramsey Lewis Saturday Salon 2021: (Check website for additional shows).

January 30 – Love Notes – Ramsey writes a musical note in this beautiful show expressing his love through music, his romance with his wife Jan, and his labor of love with the art form that has made him a jazz legend.

February 27 – West Side Story And Other Stories Of Love – Inspired by William Shakespeare’s play “Romeo and Juliet,” West Side Story’s music was written by the legendary Leonard Bernstein. Ramsey revisits this classic musical and other stories of love in his February, Valentines month, show.

March 27 – Most Requested Songs – The Great Performer plays his greatest hits, as well as fan favorites requested through his social media sites and StageIt.

April 24 – Songs From The In Crowd – In the mid 60s, Lewis was the nation’s most successful jazz pianist, topping the charts with “The ‘In’ Crowd.” The single sold over one million copies, and was awarded a gold disc. Now Ramsey is revisiting this classic record with a very special Saturday Salon – Ramsey Lewis Plays Songs From The In Crowd!

May 29 – The Incurable Romantic – Ramsey has always been an artist who lives and philosophizes love and romanticism. He has swooned us for decades with songs and this show features some of his all-time favorite love songs of his and other artists.

June 26 – Songs From Black Orpheus And Other Movie Themes – “Black Orpheus” won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1960. Equally memorable was the soundtrack album, which featured the music of two of Brazil’s top composers, Antonio Carlos Jobim and Luiz Bonfa. In this show, Ramsey plays his interpretations of his favorite songs from the soundtrack and other movie themes.

Ramsey Lewis has been an iconic leader in the contemporary jazz movement for over 50 years with an unforgettable sound and outgoing personality that has allowed him to cross over to the pop and R&B charts. The Ramsey Lewis Trio, with bassist Eldee Young and percussionist Redd Holt, became a fixture on the Chicago jazz scene, releasing their debut album, Ramsey Lewis & His Gentlemen of Jazz, back in 1956. Lewis earned his first gold record, as well as a Grammy award for Best Jazz Performance, for their swinging version of Dobie Gray’s hit “The In Crowd.” He returned to the pop charts in 1966 with versions of “Hang On Sloopy” and “Wade In The Water.” Throughout his illustrious career, Lewis who is a NEA Jazz Master, has also joined forces with countless other artists to create new and innovative music. In 1997, Lewis added disc jockey to his resume, hosting a popular show on Chicago’s WNUA-FM that ran until 2009. You can hear Ramsey Lewis’ latest recording with the Urban Knights VII available now via Ropeadope Records [https://fanlink.to/RamseyLewis_VII].