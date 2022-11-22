Jazz City: holiday tribute to Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong

The Jazz Institute of Chicago closes its year-long celebration of the centennial of Louis Armstrong’s arrival to Chicago with a very special holiday Jazz City concert at the beautiful South Shore Cultural Center in Chicago.

Bring your friends and family to this free concert featuring Bruce Henryand Alysha Monique as they cover some of Louis and Ella’s most loved holiday songs. The band is led by Miguel de la Cerna with opening act led by Jazz Links Student Council member Joel Fisher.

Jazz City is produced in partnership with the Chicago Park District, Night Out in The Parks, WBCB radio 90.9, and the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

December 2nd | 6:30pm

South Shore Cultural Center

7059 S. South Shore Drive | Chicago

Free and Open to the Public

For More Information