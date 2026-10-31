Jay-Z to Headline 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Historic Career Milestone

The hip-hop legend and Roc Nation founder will take center stage at Super Bowl LXI, celebrating 30 years of music, cultural influence and groundbreaking achievements.

Hip-hop icon, entrepreneur and entertainment mogul Jay-Z is preparing to take one of the world’s biggest entertainment stages as the headliner of the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The announcement, made October 26 during ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, marks the first time the Grammy Award-winning rapper will headline the NFL’s signature musical event.

For Jay-Z, whose influence extends beyond music into business, sports and popular culture, the performance represents another milestone in a career that has helped transform hip-hop into a global cultural and economic force.

The announcement carries additional significance because Jay-Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, has helped shape the Super Bowl halftime show since entering a partnership with the NFL in 2019.

Over the past seven years, the company has worked with the league to bring some of the world’s most recognizable performers to the halftime stage, including Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Usher, Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny.

Now, after years of working behind the scenes, Jay-Z will become the featured performer at the same event he has helped develop.

Born Shawn Carter in Brooklyn, New York, Jay-Z rose from the Marcy Houses public housing development to become one of the most influential figures in modern entertainment.

His journey began with the release of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, in 1996. The project introduced audiences to his distinctive storytelling, lyrical precision and reflections on ambition, hardship and life in urban America.

Three decades later, the album remains widely regarded as an important recording in hip-hop history.

The Super Bowl announcement arrives during a year of major anniversaries for the rapper, including the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of his critically acclaimed album The Blueprint.

Released in 2001, The Blueprint helped define a new era of hip-hop production and songwriting, introducing music that would influence generations of artists.

Jay-Z has celebrated those milestones with his JAŸ-Z30 concert series, which included performances at Yankee Stadium in New York and appearances in London, Paris and Los Angeles.

His recent October performances at SoFi Stadium featured appearances by several prominent entertainers, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, John Legend and his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Those concerts also served as a preview of the venue where he will perform before an international television audience next February.

Throughout his career, Jay-Z has built a catalog of influential albums and recognizable songs, including “Empire State of Mind,” “99 Problems,” “Hard Knock Life” and “Run This Town.”

His achievements include 25 Grammy Awards, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and recognition as the first hip-hop artist inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Beyond recording and performing, Jay-Z has established himself as a successful entrepreneur, developing businesses and investments across music, entertainment and other industries.

His success has also made him an important figure in conversations about Black ownership, entrepreneurship and economic empowerment.

For African American audiences, Jay-Z’s career reflects the growth of hip-hop from a cultural movement rooted in Black communities into one of the world’s most influential forms of artistic expression.

What began in neighborhoods across New York City eventually became a multibillion-dollar global industry, creating opportunities for artists, producers, executives and entrepreneurs.

Jay-Z’s business ventures demonstrate how performers have expanded their influence beyond the recording studio, gaining greater control over music production, artist management, entertainment partnerships and other commercial opportunities.

His relationship with the NFL also represents a significant chapter in the changing relationship between professional sports and hip-hop culture.

When Roc Nation began working with the league in 2019, the partnership attracted attention amid national conversations about racial inequality, athlete activism and the NFL’s treatment of former quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Jay-Z’s involvement generated debate about whether entertainment partnerships could contribute meaningfully to social change.

Since then, Roc Nation has helped reshape the halftime show’s musical direction, bringing greater visibility to hip-hop, R&B and other genres with deep roots in Black culture.

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime performance at SoFi Stadium featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, with a surprise appearance by 50 Cent.

The production became a major moment for hip-hop representation on one of television’s most watched stages and received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Subsequent performances by Rihanna, Usher and Kendrick Lamar continued to highlight the influence of Black artists on American entertainment.

Jay-Z’s upcoming appearance adds another chapter to that history.

Roc Nation will executive-produce the 2027 halftime show, with veteran television director Hamish Hamilton returning to direct the performance.

The show will take place during Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium, which previously hosted the championship game in 2022.

Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation have not announced whether additional performers will join Jay-Z on stage.

However, the rapper’s extensive history of collaborations with major artists has already generated discussion about possible guest appearances.

For fans of hip-hop, the performance offers an opportunity to celebrate an artist whose music has documented personal ambition, economic struggle, success and changing perspectives over three decades.

His influence has extended across generations, from listeners who followed his early recordings in the 1990s to younger audiences discovering his music through streaming platforms and contemporary collaborations.

The Super Bowl halftime show has evolved into more than entertainment between two halves of a football game. It has become a major cultural showcase that reaches audiences around the world and often introduces artists to viewers beyond their traditional fan bases.

For Jay-Z, the February performance will bring together several dimensions of his career: recording artist, cultural figure, entrepreneur and entertainment executive.

It will also highlight the continued prominence of hip-hop in mainstream American culture, nearly five decades after the genre emerged from Black and Latino communities in the Bronx.

With his career spanning multiple generations and his influence reaching far beyond music, Jay-Z’s first Super Bowl halftime headlining appearance stands as another significant moment in the history of hip-hop.

When the lights come up at SoFi Stadium on February 14, the rapper who once helped define a new generation of Black music will step onto one of the world’s most visible stages to celebrate the journey that brought him there.