Japanese film ‘Exit 8’ based on a video game comes to life

A man trapped in an endless sterile subway passageway sets out to find Exit 8. The rules of his quest are simple: do not overlook anything out of the ordinary. If you discover an anomaly or difference, turn back immediately. If you don’t, carry on. Then leave from Exit 8.

But even a single oversight will send him back to the beginning.

“Exit 8” is a 2025 Japanese psychological horror film directed by Genki Kawamura, based on the popular indie video game “The Exit 8.” The story follows a man trapped in an endless, looping subway corridor who must find anomalies to escape, with a single mistake sending him back to the start. The film, praised for its faithfulness to the game’s atmosphere, uses a first-person perspective and one-shot sequences to build tension, and it premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

I don’t normally watch horror films, but the Chicago Crusader was able to secure an advanced screener, and I figured I would give it a shot—as this film had been released in Japan last year.

It wasn’t too scary until toward the last half. But, true to the game, this film was filled with thrilling suspense, as the main character exits a public transit train in Tokyo, I presume, and ends up in what one woman who is also caught up in this endless maze of subway tunnels calls purgatory.

Now the main character, whose name I never caught, exited a train that had a crying baby whose mother was being harassed by a fellow commuter. He is also taxed with the news that his ex-girlfriend is pregnant and is awaiting his help in deciding the fate of the baby.

So, is he guilty of some sin and has been banished to hell—as he passes a man and a woman within this endless loop?

One certainty during his trip is a young boy who seems to be lost, as well.

There were scenes of blood dripping from the walls and pigs in various forms of goriness. Finally, the man is able to exit Concourse 8. But was the lady his ex-girlfriend, and was the young boy his future son. It’s not quite revealed.

But “Exit 8” lends itself to the notion that the main character has been thrust into this confusing passageway because he’s indecisive about fatherhood and wasn’t assertive when he refused to stand up for the lady and her crying baby on the train.

NARU ASANUMA, left, and Kazunari Ninomiya face formidable decisions in “Exit 8.”

It’s a great film and probably will turn out to be a cult classic for gamers of this genre.

Kazunari Ninomiya stars as the main character, Yamato Kochi stars as the walking man and Naru Asanuma stars as the little boy.

“Exit 8” recently had two advanced screenings in Chicago and one at Tribeca. It is scheduled for wide release in the United States on April 10.

Visit here to see the trailer: tinyurl.com/mrxyvd2y.