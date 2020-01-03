James R. Jordan Foundation and Perillo Auto Group spread good cheer

James R. Jordan Foundation (JRIF) and Perillo Auto Group joined forces last week to spread holiday cheer to pre-K-2nd grade students at Sherman School of Excellence in Englewood. This is the first year that JRJF and Perillo Group Chicago partnered for JRJF’s 19th annual holiday gift giving program. Each year JRJF delivers holiday gifts to 1,300 CPS students at four of the foundation’s partner schools including William H. Brown STEM Magnet in the West Loop, R. Nathaniel Dett Elementary in Westhaven, Sherman School of Excellence in Englewood and Jordan Elementary Community School in Rogers Park.

“We are so grateful for Perillo Auto Group’s support and generosity to make holiday wishes come true for these young children,” said Deloris Jordan, president and founder of the James R. Jordan Foundation. “Through education and partnership, we continue to positively impact the children, families and communities we serve.”

“The Perillo Auto Group is proud to partner with the James R. Jordan Foundation and make a difference this holiday season for children in the Englewood community,” said Joe Perillo, Perillo Auto Group. “We recognize and celebrate how the foundation’s programs make a difference in the lives of Chicago children. Giving back to help those in need, especially children, contributes to the common good. This is hugely empowering and makes the Perillo Auto Group feel fulfilled.”

“Thanks to James R. Jordan Foundation’s programming, Sherman students have come to understand the value of striving for excellence and being academically engaged,” said Dr. Regina Roberts, Principal, Sherman School of Excellence. “These JRJF programs are instrumental in connecting our school’s values of college and career readiness.”

The James R. Jordan Foundation

(JRJF) provides a pathway out of poverty by empowering youth to achieve their full potential and leveling the playing field so they can become successful human beings and productive contributors to society. Deloris Jordan, mother of Michael Jordan, founded the James R. Jordan Foundation, a 501(C) 3 nonprofit organization, in 2000 to demonstrate that with education, anything is possible. Each year, JRJF serves more than 1,800 students (pre-K to 12th grade) and 350 families in Chicago’s West Haven, Englewood and Rogers Park communities where more than 96 percent of students are members of low-income families. JRJF is dedicated to supporting students and families through access to knowledge and by exposing them to resources that contribute to their life success.

JRJF’s core programming includes Vision for Families – supports schools and the families through encouraging parental involvement; A-Team – supports and celebrates academic achievement through scholarships/mentorship; Read with Me – supports literacy; STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) – increases educational/ mentorship opportunities and creates collaborative learning communities during the school year and winter/summer breaks. To learn more visit http://www.- jamesjordanfoundation.com/.