James Earl Jones, Legendary Actor Whose Career Spanned 70+ Years, Dies At 93

Legendary actor James Earl Jones, whose career on stage and in film has spanned more than 70 years in iconic roles ranging from Shakespearean productions to providing the voice for Star Wars villain Darth Vader, and much more, has died. He was 93.

Deadline reported Jones’ death, for which no cause was immediately announced.

Jones started his acting career in the theater in 1957, and in 1958 he played his first role at the Cort Theatre in “Sunrise at Campobello.” Over the following six-and-a-half decades, Jones rose to star in countless stage and screen productions (including 21 Broadway shows), becoming one of a small number of lifetime “EGOT” (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winners.

Broadway career began in 1957, and in 1958 he played his first role at the Cort Theatre in “Sunrise at Campobello.” Over the following six-and-a-half decades, Mr. Jones rose to star in countless stage and screen productions (including 21 Broadway shows), becoming one of a small number of lifetime “EGOT” (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winners.

Jones’ first movie role was starring in the so-called Blaxploitation film, Claudine, which also starred Diahann Carroll. The 1974 film has since gone on to cult classic status, particularly among African American movie fans.

The success of Claudine helped Jones land the role of Vader in what would become the Star Wars series of films.

The rest, as they say, is history.