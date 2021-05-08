Jacqueline Lavinia Brown Jackson Will Become an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters For a Lifetime of Dedicated Service

Statement By Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.

Thursday, May 6, 2021

I am proud to announce that my wife of over 50 years, Jacqueline Lavinia Brown Jackson, is going to receive her just reward with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from our alma mater, North Carolina A & T State University, at the Truist Stadium, Sullivan and E. Lindsey Streets, Greensboro, North Carolina, during the 8:30 a.m., Sunday, May 9, 2021, ceremony.

Our children, radio/TV producer and host Santita, former Congressman Jesse, Jr., MBA andentrepreneur Jonathan, Yusef, an attorney and entrepreneur, and Dr. Jacqueline Jackson, II, a sociocultural anthropologist and an international educational policy researcher, are also extremely proud of her as well.

Jackie was born in Fort Pierce, Florida. Jacqueline Brown entered A&T at the age of 17 where she met her husband, Rev. Jackson and to this union five children were born of which three are Aggies, Jesse Jr., Jonathan and Jacqueline II.

I first met Jackie in the library of A & T. I was a football player and, at the time, not all that serious as a student, and I was trying to make my move on this absolutely stunning and lovely little lady that I saw sitting in the library. Instead of caving in to my play, she wanted to know what I thought about the admission of China to the United Nations. While I wanted to be frivolous, Jackie was serious, and that’s how she’s always been.

Mrs. Jackson was a student majoring in sociology and psychology under the esteemed administration of Dr. Lewis C. Dowdy and Dr. Samuel D. Proctor. Dr. Proctor became a mentor to Rev. and Mrs. Jackson and helped chart their political directions.

For more than 50 years, Mrs. Jackson has traveled the entire world including all parts of Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America. She has been arrested for civil disobedience, detained in a federal detention facility for protesting, and remains a staunch proponent for human rights.

Through her civil and human rights activist career, Mrs. Jackson has met and worked with Ethel Payne, Bella Abzug, C. Dolores Tucker, Dorothy Height, Betty Shabazz, Mahalia Jackson, Nina Simone, Eartha Kitt, Faye Wattleton, Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz, Albertina Walker, Drs. William and Camille Cosby and others, assisting in speech writing and advocacy for some of these women.

Mrs. Jackson worked with many civil rights organizations including fundraising for SCLC under the leadership of Dr. King. She rendered key assistance in the organizing of political campaigns beginning with Richard Hatcher, John Conyers and many others. She helped to create the logistics for the 1972 National Black Political Convention in Gary, Indiana and headed the fundraising committees for Richard Hatcher’s reelection campaign.

Throughout the years, her political organizing included campaigning for Diane Watson, Maxine Waters, Hillary Clinton and others.

Mrs. Jackson is one of the founders of PUSH Excel, and she later founded the Jackson Legacy Foundation where she empowers women and students and addresses the needs of African-Americans.

Mrs. Jackson headed the international desk for both Operation PUSH and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. She corroborated with other civil rights organizations in their participation in African and Middle East missions. She was a personal friend of Winnie Mandela, then the wife of imprisoned Nelson Mandela.

Mrs. Jackson is one of the few living persons whose work has been consistent with the support of people across the world in their fight for self-determination whether in the U.S. or internationally.

So Jackie has not only been my lifetime partner in marriage, but in many ways my leader in the movement. Before I went to the Middle East, Jackie had already gone, met with Yasser Arafat. When she saw the children of Palestine, it touched her heart and conscience. She came home and insisted that I go and support a two-state solution in the Middle East, which was an extremely unpopular and controversial position at that time.

Jackie went to Cuba and met with Castro before I did. In June of 1984, as a presidential candidate, our campaign went to Cuba to carry Jackie’s message of normalized international relations between the United States and Cuba.

Jackie went to Nicaragua in Central America and met with revolutionary leader and eventual president, Daniel Ortega, before I did. She urged me to go to address the severe problems of poverty and corruption in Central America. Right on time our presidential campaign went to Central America in 1984 visiting Nicaragua, El Salvador and Guatemala, and later Mexico to put a focus on the poverty in Central America and the untenable debt crisis in both Central America and Mexico.

Those are just some of Jackie’s involvements in the international arena, but she has also been by my side, leading and supporting our work in the United States. When I decided to run for president in 1984 we had a family meeting where we candidly discussed the possibility that I might not live through the campaign, and it turned out that, until Barack Obama, I did have the most death threats of any presidential candidate in US. History. But thank God we survived and changed politics in America forever.

It took courage to stand by me when there was the real possibility that she might wind up a widow having to raise a family of five children on her own. Jackie has been a blessing throughout my life. I love her and I’m grateful that God sent her my way in the library of NC A&T.

The university wrote to Jackie, “On behalf of the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Board of Trustees and the University Awards and Honorary Degrees Committee, I am delighted to inform you that we would like to award you the honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree during our Commencement Exercise on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the Truist Stadium on our campus.

“North Carolina A & T selectively awards the honor to individuals who have distinguished themselves by their sustained scholarly and career achievements and outstanding service to their alma mater and/or the community. A significant level of achievement is the foremost criteria upon which our selection is made.”

Everyone Jackie met on the A&T campus has remained in her life. They are forever bonded, filled with self-pride, civility and a deep commitment to human kindness — each pillar values of A & T.