Jackson to Little League: Give them back their championship title

Saying neither the coaches nor the children did anything wrong, Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. called on the Little League International to reinstate the Jackie Robinson West (JRW) 2014 championship title and apologize to the children.

“Collective punishment is not fair play and should not be an American value, but that is what the Little League International did when it stripped the U.S. championship from a group of children who earned it,” Reverend Jackson told reporters. “They were the first Blacks to accomplish this in 2014.”

At a press conference held at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Reverend Jackson was joined by Donita Butler, mother of DJ Butler, now 19, and wife of JRW coach, Darold Butler; Bishop Tavis Grant, national field director for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition (RPC); Betty Magness, Illinois political director; Reverend Cameron Barnes, national youth director for the RPC; Reverend Janette Wilson, senior advisor to Reverend Jackson and PUSH Excel national executive director; and Reverend Tim Lee, director of the STEM and Sports Summer Camp for PUSH EXCEL.

Reverend Jackson said the Little League International “should have played by one set of rules” and they failed to do so.